CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 12 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions(-8.0) (O/U:47.0)

This is a big game in the division for both teams, a survival test for Green Bay, and a big one for the Lions if they want to try and get a home-field advantage in the conference.

The Lions have had defensive issues as of late and Jordan Love has played well the past two weeks.

That will keep the Packers in this game, but Prisco believes the Lions win it.

Prisco is taking Detroit to win 31-27 but Green Bay to cover.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys(-11.0) (O/U:49.0)

The Commanders are coming off a dud last week against the Giants, while Dallas is flying high.

The Cowboys are playing as well as any team in the league.

Washington’s offensive line is an issue, which will lead to the Cowboys having a field day with their defensive front.

Prisco believes Dak Prescott will play well again and the Cowboys roll.

Prisco is taking Dallas to win 32-16 and to cover the spread.

San Francisco 49ers(-7.0) @ Seattle Seahawks (O/U:42.0)

This is a huge division game for two teams that have had a good rivalry over the past decade.

The Seahawks are coming off a bad loss to the Rams, while the 49ers are coming off two dominant victories.

Geno Smith is banged up, so his health is key.

The 49ers have the look of a Super team again and they show it here.

Prisco is taking San Francisco to win 28-19 and to cover the spread.

Miami Dolphins(-10.0) @ New York Jets (O/U:41.0)

This Friday game the day after Thanksgiving isn’t what it was expected to be with the Jets being an offensive disaster.

The Jets’ defense is coming off a bad showing against Buffalo and will be challenged here by the Dolphins.

Tim Boyle will start at quarterback for the Jets.

Prisco thinks the Jets keep it close with their defense.

Prisco is taking Miami to win 21-16 but the Jets to cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints(pk) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U:42.0)

This is a big game in a division with one team with a .500 record, that being the Saints.

Both teams are coming off a bye, but the Saints have some injury issues.

The quarterback situation isn’t great for the Falcons, which is why Prisco thinks the Saints will win it behind their defense.

Prisco is taking New Orleans to win 24-20 and to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers(-1.0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U:34.5)

The Bengals without Joe Burrow will be a different team.

Jake Browning starts, but we have no real idea what he can do.

The Steelers defense is good and we know that.

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada this week to hopefully liven up the offense.

Kenny Pickett needs to play better now and Prisco thinks he will here as the Steelers take it.

Prisco is taking Pittsburgh to win 23-21 and to cover the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars(1.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U:48.5)

This is for first place in the division, with the Texans owning the Jaguars in recent years, winning 10 of 11 and blowing them out earlier this year.

But the Jaguars got back on track last week and Trevor Lawrence played well.

Prisco thinks that will continue here as the Jaguars take command of the division.

Prisco is taking Jacksonville to win 27-23 and to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts(-2.5) (O/U:44.0)

The Bucs are playing a second straight road game, while the Colts are coming off a bye.

That’s a big edge for the Colts.

Even so, Prisco thinks the Bucs have the better team and Baker Mayfield will play well in this one, while Gardner Minshew will not.

The Bucs win it, although they are banged up some on defense.

Prisco is taking Tampa Bay to win 30-21 and to cover the spread.

New England Patriots(-3.0) @ New York Giants (O/U:33.0)

These are two of the bottom teams in the league, both with quarterback issues.

Tommy DeVito did play well for the Giants last week, but Bill Belichick has had great success against rookie quarterbacks.

The Patriots quarterback situation isn’t good either, but Prisco believes the Patriots will find a way to win this one.

Prisco is taking New England to win 21-17 and to cover the spread.

Carolina Panthers @ Tennessee Titans(-3.5) (O/U:36.5)

This is the dog game of the week, featuring two rookie passers who are struggling behind bad lines.

Bryce Young and Will Levis have been brutalized at times.

The Titans’ defense is better, so Prisco thinks they will get the best of it in what should be an ugly game.

Prisco is taking Tennessee to win 23-12 and to cover the spread.

Los Angeles Rams(pk) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U:44.5)

The Rams are coming off a comeback victory over the Seahawks, while the Cardinals lost a tough one to the Texans last week.

Kyler Murray has played well in his two starts, which Prisco thinks will continue here. T

the Cardinals will slow down Matt Stafford and win it.

Prisco is taking Arizona to win 27-23 and to cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns(+1.0) @ Denver Broncos (O/U:34.5)

This is suddenly a big game for both teams.

The Broncos have won four straight, while the Browns are 7-3 and would be in the playoffs right now.

This will be the first road start for Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, which won’t be easy.

But the Cleveland defense is dominant.

They will shut down the Denver offense in a low-scoring game to win it.

Prisco is taking Cleveland to win 20-12 and to cover the spread.

Kansas City Chefs(-9.0) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U:43.0)

The Chiefs are coming off a tough Monday night loss and now must travel on a short week.

The Raiders have looked so much better the past three games, but this is a tough test against a wounded Super Bowl champ.

The Chiefs get back on track here.

Prisco is taking Kansas City to win 27-17 and to cover the spread.

Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles(-3.5) (O/U:48.5)

The Eagles are playing on a short week after a road victory over the Chiefs on Monday night.

The Bills are coming off an impressive victory over the Jets.

Josh Allen looked good in that game, and he will in this one.

He keeps it close, but the Eagles find a way late.

Prisco is taking Philadelphia to win 31-30 but for Buffalo to cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U:46.5)

The Chargers are having major issues right now and face one of the best teams in the league in this one.

The Ravens’ offense will miss tight end Mark Andrews, but the Chargers’ defense is perfect for any team throwing the football.

Prisco believes the Ravens will win it with a big game from Lamar Jackson.

Prisco is taking Baltimore to win 30-23 and to cover the spread.

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings(-3.5) (O/U:43.0)

These two are coming off tough losses, with the Bears blowing a huge lead late.

It was more damning for the Vikings, a team that had been surging.

Minnesota’s defense will be the difference here as they get the best of Justin Fields.

Prisco thinks the Vikings take it.

Prisco is taking Minnesota to win 24-14 and to cover the spread.