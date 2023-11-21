NFL Week 12 Schedule: Six Key Games To Watch In Week 12

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 12, we will recap week 11.

Week 11 began with a massive AFC North battle between the Bengals and Ravens. Baltimore won 34-20 but the biggest news out of this game was the injuries to star players. Joe Burrow and Mark Andrews will both miss the rest of the season. Burrow’s injury is a major blow to the Bengals’ chances of making the playoffs. Mark Andrews is Lamar’s number one target and that will hurt their offense as they try to remain first in the AFC North.

Houston hung on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 21-16. The Texans are 6-4 and hold a wild-card spot.

Jacksonville smashed Tennessee 34-14. Trevor Lawrence threw two TD passes (both to Calvin Ridley) and had two rushing TDs.

The Cowboys crushed the Panthers 33-10. Dallas’ defense was all over Carolina’s offense. Bryce Young threw a pick-six, got sacked seven times, and lost a fumble.

In a major upset, the New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 31-19. Saquon Barkley had 83 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs.

Miami held off the Raiders and won 20-13. Tyreek Hill had 10 catches, 146 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Green Bay defeated the Chargers 23-20.

The Lions rallied to come back and defeat the Chicago Bears 31-26.

In a massive AFC North battle, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10.

San Francisco defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14. Brock Purdy had 333 passing yards and three passing TDs. Brandon Ayiuk had 156 receiving yards and a receiving TD.

The Los Angeles Rams were down 16-7 heading into the fourth quarter but came back and won 17-16. Geno Smith briefly left the game with an elbow injury. Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Buffalo steamrolled over the Jets 32-6. Zach Wilson threw a pick and was sacked five times. Josh Allen had 275 passing yards and three passing TDs.

In a very good Sunday Night Football game, the Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Minnesota Vikings 21-20. Russell Wilson threw a beautiful TD pass to Courtland Sutton who made a great catch for a TD with just over a minute left to give Denver the lead.

The Philadelphia Eagles were down 17-7 at halftime against the Kansas City Chiefs but they came back to win 21-17.

Week 12 has 10 divisional matchups and good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at six NFL key games to watch in week 12.

NFL Week 12: Six Key Games To Watch

We will list and discuss six key NFL games for week 12.

San Francisco 49ers(-7.0) @ Seattle Seahawks (O/U:42.5)

This is a major NFC West battle on Thanksgiving Night.

San Francisco sits at 7-3 after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 last week.

Seattle blew a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter to lose 17-16 against the Rams last week.

The Seahawks are 6-4.

Geno Smith injured his elbow in week 11 and with it being a short week, Smith may not be able to play against the 49ers, despite returning to the game last week.

The winner of this contest will have a big edge in the NFC West standings.

After their week 9 bye, the 49ers have won two straight games by 13 or more points.

San Francisco is fourth in points per game and first in points allowed per game.

Whether Seattle has Geno Smith or not, it will be challenging for them to move the ball against the 49ers, especially if Geno plays and is not healthy.

This is a big NFC West matchup and is a key game to watch in week 12.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons(pk) (O/U:41.0)

Both teams had a bye week in week 11.

Atlanta named Desmond Ridder their starter for this contest.

Both teams should be fairly healthy coming off their bye week for this huge NFC South matchup.

This is the first matchup between these two teams this season.

New Orleans is 5-5 and Atlanta is 4-6.

The winner of this contest will be first in the division.

Both teams rank in the bottom half in points per game.

The Saints are top 10 in points allowed per game while Atlanta ranks 18th.

With Desmond Ridder back under center for Atlanta, they will need to establish the run game against the Saints.

New Orleans ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed per game, so the Falcons will try to have success on the ground.

Atlanta will need to utilize Bijan Robinson more coming out of their bye week.

This is a critical NFC South matchup and is a key game to watch in week 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers(-1.0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U:34.0)

Cincinnati lost Joe Burrow for the remainder of the season due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

The Bengals lost in week 11 34-20 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Their chances of making the playoffs dropped significantly after Burrow’s injury.

Pittsburgh lost a major AFC North game in week 11. They lost 13-10 against the Cleveland Browns, who started Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Kenny Pickett looked worse than Thompson-Robinson.

Pittsburgh should be in the market for a new offensive coordinator and QB in the offseason as Pickett has shown absolutely no signs of improvement.

While the Steelers are dealing with a lot of injuries to their defense, the defense continues to play well and is the only reason Pittsburgh is 6-4.

This is a must-win game for both teams if either wants any chance of making the playoffs.

The Steelers are averaging just 16.6 points per game which ranks 28th in the league but they allow 19.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

Pittsburgh has been outgained in every game this season.

This is a must-win game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 12.

Jacksonville Jaguars(pk) @ Houston Texans(pk) (O/U:47.0)

Jacksonville smashed Tennessee 34-14 in week 11.

Trevor Lawrence threw two TD passes and had two rushing TDs.

Houston hung on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 21-16 last week. The Texans are 6-4 and hold a wild-card spot.

This is a massive AFC South battle.

Houston defeated the Jags earlier this season already.

Another win over the Jags would put the Texans in first in the division.

CJ Stroud has been unbelievably good for the Texans.

Houston has a lot to look forward to with Stroud and a very good head coach in DeMeco Ryans.

Stroud is second in the league in passing yards.

Both teams are in the top 12 in points per game.

Houston has won three straight and the Jags have won six of their last seven games.

Both teams are rolling leading up to this massive divisional matchup.

The future is bright for both teams as they each have a franchise QB.

This is a very good game and is a key game to watch in week 12.

Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles(-3.5) (O/U:47.5)

The Bills crushed the Jets 32-6 last week.

Buffalo’s defense sacked Zach Wilson five times.

Josh Allen had 275 passing yards and three passing TDs.

The Philadelphia Eagles were down 17-7 at halftime against the Kansas City Chiefs but they came back to win 21-17 last week.

Philadelphia’s defense shut out the Chiefs in the second half in week 11.

Buffalo ranks seventh and the Eagles rank fifth in points per game.

The Eagles have the best rush defense in the league.

Buffalo is on the outside looking in currently for a playoff spot.

They will need to go on a hot streak at the end of the season to try and make the playoffs.

The Bills have a 6-5 record and are 0.5 games back from a wild card spot.

Philadelphia is 9-1 and trying to hold off the 8-2 Lions from first in the NFC.

The Eagles have a one-game lead over Detroit and a two-game lead over the 49ers in the NFC. They are also two games up on the Cowboys in the NFC East.

This is a big game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 12.

Baltimore Ravens(-4.0) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U:46.5)

Baltimore defeated the Bengals 34-20 in week 11.

Mark Andrews got injured and will miss the remainder of the season.

Andrews is Lamar’s number one target and that will hurt their offense as they try to remain first in the AFC North.

Green Bay defeated the Chargers 23-20 last week.

Los Angeles has lost two straight and they will likely fire head coach Brandon Staley if they miss the playoffs this season.

With the talent the Chargers have on both sides of the ball, there is no reason they should be 4-6.

Justin Herbert is one of the best QBs in the NFL but the Chargers consistently find ways to lose.

The Ravens are fifth and the Chargers are eighth in the NFL in points per game.

One big advantage Baltimore has is they rank third in passing yards allowed per game while the Chargers rank dead last in the league.

This is a must-win game for the Chargers to keep any hope of making the playoffs while the Ravens want to try and remain first in the AFC North.

Baltimore wants to head into their bye week on a high note.

This is a critical game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 12.