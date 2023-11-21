Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in November, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 11, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are nine games of the 16 matchups in week 12 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 12 weather report.

NFL Week 12 Weather Report

In week 12, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 12.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 37 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Overall, the weather should have no impact on this contest.

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

It will be a cooler one with temperatures expected to be at 32 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

With the colder temps, this favors the Jets.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible.

The chance of rain is 30% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will play a small role in this contest.

Carolina Panters @ Tennessee Titans

The temperatures will be about 57 degrees.

A few showers are possible.

The chance of rain is 30% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will play a small role in this contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New England Patriots @ New York Giants

The temperatures will be about 46 degrees.

There is a slight chance of a rain shower and some very light wind.

Overall, the weather will play a small role if any in this contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

It will be a cooler one with temperatures expected to be at about 32 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Colder temperatures will play a role in this contest.

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles

It will be a cooler one with temperatures expected to be at about 39 degrees.

Winds will be light but there is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is set at 50% during the game.

Weather does not favor a certain team in this contest but it will play a role.

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.