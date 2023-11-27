NFL Week 13 Schedule: Five Key Games To Watch In Week 13

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 13, we will recap week 12.

The first game of week 12 was on Thanksgiving Thursday in which the Green Bay Packers pulled off a major upset and defeated the Detroit Lions 29-22. Jordan Love was excellent, throwing for 268 passing yards and three passing TDs. Green Bay’s defense caused Jared Goff to lose three fumbles.

In the second game on Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys smashed the Washington Commanders 45-10. Dak Prescott threw for 331 passing yards and four passing TDs. Dallas’ defense sacked Sam Howell four times and intercepted him once for a TD. Daron Bland set an NFL record for most pick-sixs in an NFL season.

San Francisco went into Seattle and defeated the Seahawks 31-13 in the final game on Thanksgiving. Christian McCaffrey had 114 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. San Francisco’s defense sacked Geno Smith six times, intercepted him once, and caused a fumble loss.

Miami easily defeated the New York Jets 34-18.

In a massive AFC South battle, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans 24-21 in a very good game. Both QBs threw for over 300 passing yards.

The Giants defeated the Patriots 10-7.

Indianapolis defeated the Bucs 27-20.

Tennessee defeated Carolina 17-10.

In an AFC North clash, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. Pittsburgh finally had over 400 yards of offense and outgained their opponent. The offense looked more productive in the first game without Matt Canada.

Atlanta defeated New Orleans 24-15 in an NFC South battle.

In an NFC West matchup, the Rams defeated the Cardinals 37-14.

Denver defeated the Browns 29-12. The Broncos are rolling, winning five straight games.

In an overtime thriller, the Eagles defeated the Bills 37-34. Josh Allen had a very good game but it was not enough to defeat the Eagles.

Kansas City defeated the Raiders 31-17.

Baltimore defeated the Chargers 20-10.

Week 13 has two divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at five NFL key games to watch in week 13.

NFL Week 13: Five Key Games To Watch

Week 13 has just two divisional matchups on tap and many good non-divisional contests.

We will list and discuss five key NFL games for week 13.

Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys(-9.0) (O/U:46.5)

San Francisco went into Seattle and defeated the Seahawks 31-13 in the final game on Thanksgiving last week.

Geno Smith was sacked six times and he threw one interception.

Last week on Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys hammered the Washington Commanders 45-10.

Dak Prescott threw for 331 passing yards and four passing TDs.

Prescott is having an excellent season and is moving up the MVP ladder quickly.

Dallas’ defense sacked Sam Howell four times and intercepted him once for a TD. Daron Bland set an NFL record for most pick-sixs in an NFL season.

The Seahawks are spiraling, losing two straight and three of their last four games.

They are fighting to maintain a wild card position but have not been playing well lately.

Dallas has the top wild card spot but they are eyeing first in the NFC East.

The Cowboys will need to keep rolling and hope the Eagles lose a couple of games.

This is a big matchup for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 13.

Detroit Lions(-4.0) @ New Orleans Saints (O/U:45.5)

Despite a lot of hype and anticipation for the Lions on Thanksgiving, they lost 29-22 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jared Goff struggled mightily, losing three fumbles and getting sacked three times.

Despite winning three of their last four games, Detroit needs to be worried about their defense, most notably their pass defense.

Jordan Love, Justin Fields, and Justin Herbert all were able to move the ball through the air against the Detroit pass defense.

The offense for Detroit is performing well but their pass defense needs to play better.

Atlanta defeated New Orleans 24-15 in an NFC South battle last week.

Now, the Saints are outside of the playoff picture after losing to Atlanta.

Both teams are coming off a loss and will be looking to get back on track.

This is an important game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 13.

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans(-3.5) (O/U:46.0)

Denver defeated the Browns 29-12 in week 12.

The Broncos are rolling, winning five straight games.

Wilson has looked much better this season.

In a massive AFC South battle, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans 24-21 in a very good game last week.

C.J. Stroud continued to impress even in a loss.

The future is bright for the Texans.

Both the Broncos and Texans are sitting outside a playoff spot but are tied with the Colts, who hold the final wild card spot currently.

This is a massive game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 13.

San Francisco 49ers(-3.0) @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U:46.5)

San Francisco went into Seattle and defeated the Seahawks 31-13 in the final game on Thanksgiving.

Christian McCaffrey had 114 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

San Francisco’s defense sacked Geno Smith six times, intercepted him once, and caused a fumble loss.

The 49ers are rolling, winning three straight games.

San Francisco’s defense has allowed 14 points or less in three straight games.

Their offense has turned it up as well, scoring 27 or more points in three straight games.

In an overtime thriller, the Eagles defeated the Bills 37-34 in week 12.

Philadelphia has not looked great but they seem to always find a way to win games.

This is a massive NFC battle with the 49ers hoping to catch the Eagles in the conference.

Both teams are the best in the NFC.

This is a huge matchup and is a key game to watch in week 13.

Kansas City Chiefs(-6.5) @ Green Bay Packers (O/U:42.0)

Kansas City defeated the Raiders 31-17 last week.

The Chiefs are 8-3 but with a win will take over first place in the AFC.

The first game of week 12 was on Thanksgiving Thursday in which the Green Bay Packers pulled off a major upset and defeated the Detroit Lions 29-22.

Jordan Love was excellent, throwing for 268 passing yards and three passing TDs.

Green Bay’s defense caused Jared Goff to lose three fumbles.

The Packers are now rolling, winning two straight and three of their last four.

Green Bay is fighting to make the playoffs and is one game shy of a wild card spot.

Jordan Love has really stepped it up over the last two games and is looking like a potential franchise QB.

This is a big game for both teams and this is a key game to watch in week 13.