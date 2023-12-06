CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 14 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers(-6.0) (O/U:30.0)

The Patriots can’t score, which is not a good thing against a Steelers defense that will be angry coming off a disappointing loss to the Cardinals.

The Steelers will have Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, and he’s better than Bailey Zappe and gang or whoever Bill Belichick plays at quarterback.

Prisco likes the Steelers to win it.

He is taking the Steelers to win 23-6 and cover the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns(-3.0) (O/U:30.5)

The Jaguars will likely start C.J. Beathard for the injured Trevor Lawrence, while Joe Flacco could start again for the Browns.

The Cleveland defense is the better of the two, which will challenge the Jacksonville offense.

This will be a low-scoring game, but Cleveland will win it late.

Prisco is taking Cleveland to win 20-14 and to cover the spread.

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens(-7.0) (O/U:40.5)

This is a long trip for the Rams against a team coming off a bye.

The Rams are one of the surprise teams, but this is a real challenge for their defense.

Lamar Jackson and the offense will get the best of that unit, while the Ravens defense plays well against Matthew Stafford.

Prisco is taking Baltimore to win 28-16 and to cover the spread.

Detroit Lions(-3.0) @ Chicago Bears (O/U:40.0)

The weather could be an issue here, which isn’t good for the Lions.

They are also on the road for a second straight week, while the Bears are coming off a bye.

The Chicago defense has improved a lot lately and that will carry over.

It’s tight, with the Lions winning it late.

Prisco is taking Detroit to win 21-20 but the Bears to cover the spread.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints(-4.5) (O/U:37.5)

The Panthers are playing a second straight road game, but they get a Saints team that could be without Derek Carr.

That would mean Jameis Winston as the starter.

The Saints’ defense should be able to slow a Carolina offense that isn’t very good.

Prisco likes the Saints to take it 26-14 and to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons(-2.5) (O/U:39.0)

This is a big division game.

The Falcons lead the division, but the Bucs stayed more than alive by beating Carolina last week.

This has the look of a lower-scoring game, with the Bucs pulling off an upset on the road.

Prisco likes the Bucs to win 20-17 and cover the spread.

Indianapolis Colts(-1.0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U:40.0)

This is a big game now after the Bengals beat the Jaguars.

The Colts are on the road for a second straight week, which is a challenge, even if it’s a short trip.

Jake Browning won’t play like he did against Jacksonville, but he will do enough to win this one.

Prisco likes the Bengals to win 27-23 and cover the spread.

Houston Texans(-4.0) @ New York Jets (O/U:33.0)

This is one of those be-careful games for the young Texans.

The Jets’ offensive issues are evident, but the defense is still more than capable of limiting the Texans’ offense, especially without Tank Dell.

Look for a lower-scoring game with the Texans winning a close one.

Prisco likes the Texans to win 21-19 but the Jets to cover the spread.

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers(-10.5) (O/U:46.5)

The Seahawks have lost three straight games and have major issues on defense right now.

The 49ers are rolling on offense.

That means this will be a mismatch.

The 49ers blew them out in Seattle, and they will do it again in this one.

Prisco thinks both teams will score as Brock Purdy continues his MVP push.

Prisco likes the 49ers to win 35-23 and to cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings(-3.0) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U:40.0)

These two are coming off their byes, which means they are rested.

The Vikings have to decide on a quarterback, which hasn’t been determined yet.

The Raiders are 2-2 under Antonio Pierce, and they are playing much better football with him as the interim coach.

Prisco thinks that carries over here.

Prisco likes the Raiders to win 24-20 and to cover the spread.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers(-3.0) (O/U:44.0)

The Broncos are in the middle of a three-game road swing, which is never easy.

The Chargers won last week against the Patriots, but they scored six points.

Prisco thinks that changes here, as Justin Herbert plays much better.

The Chargers win a game they have to have.

Prisco is taking the Chargers to win 27-21.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs(-2.0) (O/U:47.5)

The Bills come off the bye, while the Chiefs come off a tough loss to the Packers on the road.

The Bills need this in the worst way for their playoff hopes, while the Chiefs need it for seeding.

This will be a high-scoring game, which will be won by the Chiefs late.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 34-33 but the Bills to cover.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys(-3.5) (O/U:53.0)

This is the game of the week.

The Eagles have big defensive issues, which you don’t want going against this high-flying Dallas offense.

The Cowboys didn’t look good on defense against Seattle, either.

The Eagles won the earlier meeting, but this time the Cowboys get revenge in a high-scoring game.

Prisco likes Dallas to win 34-30 and to cover the spread.

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins(-13.5) (O/U:47.0)

The Dolphins get a Tennessee team that has yet to win on the road, while the Dolphins have yet to lose at home.

Miami rolls up big offensive numbers at home against a Tennessee defense that is struggling.

Look for a blowout here.

Prisco likes Miami to win 38-16 and to cover the spread.

Green Bay Packers(-6.5) @ New York Giants (O/U:37.0)

The Packers have won three straight and appear to be rolling.

The Giants are coming off a bye.

This won’t be an easy game for the Packers coming off a big victory over the Chiefs, but they will find a way to keep the winning streak going.

Jordan Love stays hot.

Prisco likes Green Bay to win 23-17 but the Giants to cover the spread.