NFL Week 14 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 14

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 14, we will recap week 13.

In a terrific Thursday Night Football matchup, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35. Both QBs were excellent in this game. Geno Smith had 334 passing yards and three passing TDs. DK Metcalf had six catches, 134 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs. Dak Prescott had 299 passing yards and three passing TDs. CeeDee Lamb had 12 catches, 116 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

The Houston Texans hung on to defeat the Denver Broncos 22-17 in a critical game for the AFC playoffs. Wilson struggled, throwing three interceptions.

Miami steamrolled over the Washington Commanders 45-15. Tyreek Hill had 157 receiving yards and two receiving TDs. De’Von Achane had two rushing TDs.

In one of the most embarrassing losses in Mike Tomlin’s career, the Steelers lost at home 24-10 against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. It might be time for an entirely new coaching staff in Pittsburgh.

Atlanta defeated the Jets 13-8.

In a shootout, the Detroit Lions defeated the New Orleans Saints 33-28. Sam LaPorta had a huge game, recording nine catches, 140 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New England Patriots 6-0 in what was a rainstorm. The weather had a huge impact on this game and both offenses did not do much.

Indianapolis defeated division rivals Tennessee Titans 31-28 in overtime. Gardner Minshew had 312 passing yards and two passing TDs. Michael Pittman had 11 catches, 105 receiving yards, and one receiving TD was the game-winner in overtime.

Tampa Bay defeated the Panthers 21-18. Bryce Young threw one interception and was sacked four times. Mike Evans had seven catches, 162 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

In the game of the week, the San Francisco 49ers stomped the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19. Brock Purdy had 314 passing yards and four passing TDs. Deebo Samuel had four catches, 116 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs. Samuel also had 22 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cleveland Browns 36-19. Matthew Stafford had 279 passing yards and three passing TDs. Puka Nacua had four catches, 105 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

On Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19. Jordan Love had 267 passing yards and three passing TDs as he outplayed Patrick Mahomes.

Week 14 has six divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 13.

NFL Week 13: Four Key Games To Watch

Week 13 has just two divisional matchups on tap and many good non-divisional contests.

We will list and discuss four key NFL games for week 13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons(-2.5) (O/U:39.0)

Both teams are coming off a win last week.

Tampa Bay defeated the Panthers 21-18 in week 13.

Mike Evans had seven catches, 162 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Atlanta defeated the Jets 13-8 last week.

These two teams played each other once this season with the Falcons winning 16-13.

This is a huge divisional contest as the Falcons are 6-6 and the Bucs are 5-7.

If Tampa Bay has any chance of winning the division, they need to win this game.

Atlanta can help themselves tremendously by winning this game. With a win, this gives the Falcons a very good chance of winning the NFC South.

The NFC South is still a three-team race as the Saints are 5-7 but the Falcons and Bucs have both defeated New Orleans already this season.

This is a huge divisional contest and is a key game to watch in week 14.

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers(-12.0) (O/U:46.0)

In a terrific Thursday Night Football matchup, the Seahawks just fell short of defeating the Cowboys and lost 41-35.

Geno Smith had 334 passing yards and three passing TDs.

DK Metcalf had six catches, 134 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs.

While Seattle did not come out with a victory, they have to feel good they were able to hang in with the Cowboys on the road.

However, the Seahawks have now lost three straight games and are 6-6.

Seattle is fighting for their playoff lives and this is a very tough matchup.

These two teams faced each other in week 12 in Seattle and the 49ers stomped them 31-13.

In the game of the week, the San Francisco 49ers stomped the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in week 13.

Brock Purdy had 314 passing yards and four passing TDs.

Deebo Samuel had four catches, 116 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs. Samuel also had 22 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

The 49ers are rolling, winning four straight, all by 13 points or more.

San Francisco’s defense has been lights out on their four-game winning streak. They have held opponents to 19 points or less in each of their last four games.

Seattle is trying to make the playoffs while the 49ers are gunning for first in the NFC after defeating the Eagles last week.

This is a key game to watch in week 14.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs(-2.5) (O/U:48.0)

Buffalo had a bye in week 13, which came at a perfect time for the team as they needed to reset.

The Bills have lost three of their last four games.

They are 6-6 and sitting outside of the playoff picture at the moment.

However, despite not playing in week 13, a lot went their way.

Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Denver all lost.

Buffalo still has a chance of making the playoffs but they will need to go on a roll at the end of the season.

On Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19.

The Chiefs have lost two of their last three games and find themselves now in fourth in the AFC, which is highly unusual territory.

Kansas City is used to always being first in the AFC and always getting home games in the playoffs.

However, this season is looking like it might be a bit different.

Miami, Baltimore, and Jacksonville are all 9-3.

However, the Chiefs defeated both the Dolphins and Jags this season.

Still, the Chiefs will need help if they hope to finish first in the AFC once again.

This is a massive game for both teams.

If Buffalo loses this week, their playoff hopes take a massive dip.

This is a key game to watch in week 14.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys(-3.0) (O/U:52.0)

In the game of the week in week 13, the San Francisco 49ers stomped the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19.

It was a poor outing for the Eagles as they once again were down big in a game but this time failed to make the comeback.

This is a bad trend the Eagles are on as they keep falling behind in games.

Philadelphia has not been anywhere near as dominant as they were last season, despite still being 10-2.

In an excellent Thursday Night Football matchup, the Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35.

Dak Prescott had 299 passing yards and three passing TDs.

CeeDee Lamb had 12 catches, 116 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

The offense kept rolling for the Cowboys at home.

However, their defense unusually struggled and didn’t sack Geno Smith once.

Prescott is making a strong case for MVP.

He has thrown three or more passing TDs in five of the last six games and has not thrown for less than two passing TDs since mid-October.

Dallas is first in the league in points per game while the Eagles are fourth.

Philadelphia wants to remain first in the NFC and NFC East while the Cowboys are coming for the divisional crown.

This is a colossal divisional matchup and a key game to watch in week 14.