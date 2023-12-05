News

NFL Week 14 Weather Report: Rain, Wind, & Cooler Temperatures Impact Several Games

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in December, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 13, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are five games of the 15 matchups in week 14 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 14 weather report.

NFL Week 14 Weather Report

In week 14, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 14.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 14 weather report.

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cold outside with temperatures expected to be around 37 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Overall, the weather should have no impact on this contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

The temperatures will be about 38 degrees.

There is a strong possibility of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 60% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Bears.

Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals

The temperatures will be about 47 degrees.

There is a strong possibility of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 80% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Bengals.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns

The temperatures will be about 55 degrees.

There is a strong possibility of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 80% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 12mph to 20mph during the game.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Browns.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Houston Texans @ New York Jets

The temperatures will be about 60 degrees.

There is a strong possibility of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 80% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 5mph to 15mph during the game.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Jets.

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens

The temperatures will be about 62 degrees.

There is a strong possibility of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 80% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Ravens.

Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Temperatures are expected to be 60 degrees for this contest.

Wind and rain are not in the forecast.

The weather will have no impact on this contest.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Temperatures are expected to be 37 degrees for this contest.

Wind and rain are not in the forecast.

The weather will have no impact on this contest as both teams are accustomed to playing in the cold.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

Temperatures are expected to be 71 degrees for this contest.

Wind and rain are not in the forecast.

The weather will have no impact on this contest.

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

Temperatures are expected to be 32 degrees for this contest.

Wind and rain are not in the forecast.

The weather will have no impact on this contest.

