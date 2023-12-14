CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 15 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers(-3.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U:34.0)

This will be Easton Stick against Aiden O’Connell.

Stick will be playing for the injured Justin Herbert, while O’Connell is coming off a game where his team was shut out.

This will be challenging to watch.

But Prisco thinks the Raiders will find a way to win an ugly game.

Prisco likes the Raiders to win 20-14 and to cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals(-3.0) (O/U:40.0)

The Bengals have won two straight to get back into the playoff race behind Jake Browning.

The Vikings won 3-0 over the Raiders last week, which tells you all you need to know about the offense.

Nick Mullens will be the starter this week after coming off the bench last week for Joshua Dobbs.

It won’t matter.

Browning will play well and lead the Bengals to a third consecutive victory.

Prisco likes the Bengals to win 23-17 and to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts(-2.5) (O/U:42.0)

This is a big game in terms of the playoffs for both teams, especially with the Steelers coming off two straight losses and the Colts coming off a loss last week.

The Steelers have issues on offense, but the defense has also gone backward lately.

The Colts will win a tight one here to put an even bigger damper on the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

Prisco likes the Colts to win 21-16 and to cover the spread.

Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions(-4.0) (O/U:47.5)

The Broncos are playing a third consecutive road game, which is brutal to do.

The Lions, though, are coming off a bad loss to the Bears last week.

They are a different team at home, which is why Prisco thinks this is where they can get back on track.

It won’t be easy, but the Lions win it.

Prisco likes Detroit to win 29-20 and to cover the spread.

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns(-3.0) (O/U:37.5)

The Bears have come alive the past two games with Justin Fields and the offense making strides.

But this is a tough challenge against a good Cleveland defense.

Joe Flacco is coming off an impressive showing for the Browns against Jacksonville, and I think he will play well here as well.

The Browns take it.

Prisco likes Cleveland to win 27-22 and to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers(-3.5) (O/U:43.0)

This is an enormous game for both teams.

The Bucs are playing consecutive road games, while the Packers are playing on a short week.

Green Bay didn’t look great in losing to the Giants, but Prisco thinks Jordan Love will bounce back with a good game here.

Green Bay takes it.

Prisco likes Green Bay to win 27-21 and to cover the spread.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans(-2.5) (O/U:42.5)

The Texans could be without quarterback C.J. Stroud if he doesn’t clear the concussion protocol.

That would mean Davis Mills will start.

The Titans are coming off a big road victory over Miami, one in which they rallied late behind Will Levis.

The rookie quarterback is playing with a lot of confidence, which will continue in this one.

The Titans take it.

Prisco likes the Titans to win 27-19 and to cover the spread.

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins(-9.0) (O/U:37.0)

The Dolphins are coming off a brutal loss to the Titans Monday night in which they blew a late 14-point lead.

The Jets beat up the Texans last week as Zach Wilson played well.

The Dolphins beat the Jets a month ago, but this will be a lot tougher than that game.

New York will hang around, but Miami wins it.

Prisco likes Miami to win 24-20 but the Jets to cover the spread.

Kansas City Chiefs(-8.5) @ New England Patriots (O/U:39.5)

The Chiefs go into Foxborough angry after what transpired at the end of their loss to the Bills.

An angry Patrick Mahomes is never a good thing for an opponent.

But the Chiefs have struggled to score points, and the New England defense is sound.

The problem is the Patriots offense.

The Chiefs will limit them and win this one.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 23-10 and to cover the spread.

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints(-6.0) (O/U:39.0)

The Giants have won three straight with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, but this will be a big challenge for him and the offense on the road in a tough environment.

The Saints showed better on defense last week, which will play out here.

New Orleans will win it behind that defense.

Prisco likes the Saints to win 21-10 and to cover the spread.

Atlanta Falcons(-3.0) @ Carolina Panthers (O/U:34.5)

The Falcons let one get away in the closing seconds against Tampa Bay, but this is a good way to get back on the winning side.

The Panthers are awful on offense.

They can’t score.

Atlanta can and it will in this one.

Prisco likes Atlanta to win 25-10 and to cover the spread.

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams(-6.5) (O/U:50.0)

The Commanders are coming off a bye, but they aren’t playing for anything.

The Rams are playing for their playoff lives.

The Rams lost to the Ravens last week in overtime but showed well.

That will continue here as Matthew Stafford lights up the Washington defense.

Prisco likes the Rams 31-23 and to cover the spread.

San Francisco 49ers(-13.5) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U:47.5)

The 49ers look to be cruising to the top seed in the NFC, while Arizona is playing out the string.

The Cardinals are coming off a bye, which helps, and they did beat the Steelers two weeks ago.

But this 49ers team is rolling, which isn’t stopping in this game.

The 49ers will win it big.

Prisco likes the 49ers to win 34-14 and to cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills(-1.5) (O/U:50.5)

This is a huge game for the Bills as they push for a playoff spot, while the Cowboys are pushing for seeding.

Both offenses have had success lately, but the Cowboys have amped it up.

Prisco thinks the Bills’ desperation will trump the Cowboys playing for a seed.

Dallas is in, but Buffalo will get there.

The Bills start by winning a shootout here.

Josh Allen beats Dak Prescott.

Prisco likes Buffalo to win 33-30 and to cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U:43.0)

The Jaguars have lost two straight and have big injury issues to go with poor defensive play the past two weeks.

The Ravens are in the top spot in the AFC.

Their defense has struggled lately as well.

This could be a shootout between Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence.

Prisco will go with the better defense and take the Ravens.

Prisco likes Baltimore to win 33-27 and to cover the spread.

Philadelphia Eagles(-3.5) @ Seattle Seahawks (O/U:47.5)

The Eagles have lost two straight and now must head out on the road for a second straight week.

Seattle has lost four straight but might have quarterback Geno Smith back for this one.

This is a perfect spot for the Eagles to get back on track as they push to the postseason.

Jalen Hurts will have a big day.

Seattle won’t keep up.

Prisco likes the Eagles to win 35-26 and to cover the spread.