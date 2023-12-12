NFL Week 15 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 15

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 15, we will recap week 14.

In a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring two of the worst offenses in the NFL, the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams had an overtime battle where the Ravens returned a punt for a TD to win 37-31. Stafford and Lamar both had good games.

CJ Stroud and the Texans struggled against the New York Jets and the Jets won 30-6.

New Orleans smashed the Panthers 28-6.

Cleveland with Joe Flacco under center defeated the Jaguars 31-27. Somehow, after suffering a high-ankle sprain on Monday, Trevor Lawrence suited up and played in the losing effort.

Cincinnati defeated the Colts 34-14. Jake Browning continues to impress with Burrow out.

Chicago upset the Lions 28-13. Jared Goff struggled in this one, throwing two picks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 29-25 in a huge NFC South battle. Despite Desmond Ridder throwing for 347 passing yards, it was not enough to beat the Bucs.

San Francisco kept rolling as they defeated the Seahawks 28-16. Christian McCaffrey had 145 rushing yards and one rushing TD. Deebo Samuel had seven catches, 149 receiving yards, one receiving TD, and one rushing TD. Brock Purdy threw for 368 yards and two passing TDs as he continues to make a case for MVP.

In a game where offense lacked, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0.

Denver took care of the Chargers 24-7. Justin Herbert left the game with a fractured index finger on his throwing hand.

Buffalo went into Arrowhead and defeated the Chiefs 20-17 but it was not without controversy. The refs called Kadarius Toney offsides as he was lined up passed the line of scrimmage. On the play the refs called back, the Chiefs would have scored a miraculous long TD to take the lead late. Patrick Mahomes was irate as we have never seen him get so fired up before chirping the refs.

In the game of the week on Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys took care of the Eagles 33-13. Dak Prescott had 271 passing yards and two passing TDs. He also lost a fumble which was returned for a TD. It was the only TD the Eagles scored on the night. Dak is also making a case for MVP.

We had a doubleheader for Monday Night Football which saw two heavy underdogs pull off the victory.

The Tennessee Titans upset the Miami Dolphins 28-27 and the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

Week 15 has five divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 15.

NFL Week 15: Four Key Games To Watch

We will list and discuss four key NFL games for week 15.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts(-2.5) (O/U:42.0)

The New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18 in week 14.

This was the second straight home loss against a 2-10 team for the Steelers.

Many Steelers fans are clamoring for Mike Tomlin to be fired after these dreadful losses.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been horrendous this season, despite parting ways with former offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The Steelers need a new QB as Pickett and Trubisky have been terrible.

Pittsburgh is a team filled with players frustrated with the lack of improvement on offense.

The Steelers were sitting at 7-4 and in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs but have lost two matchups they should have easily won and are now at risk of missing the playoffs.

Cincinnati defeated the Colts 34-14 last week.

This leaves six teams in the AFC with a 7-6 record, the Steelers and Colts being two of them.

Currently, the Steelers hold the sixth seed in the AFC despite two embarrassing home losses. If Pittsburgh took care of business the way they were supposed to the last two weeks, their playoff seed would be almost locked up.

Indianapolis is currently the seventh seed and holds the final wild-card spot.

This is a massive game for both teams trying to make the playoffs.

Steelers versus Colts is a key game to watch in week 15.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers(-3.5) (O/U:42.0)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 29-25 in a huge NFC South battle in week 14.

This put the Bucs in first in the NFC South and they have a 3-1-0 divisional record.

Tampa Bay has won two straight games, both against NFC South opponents.

They won one of two games against Atlanta and defeated the Panthers and Saints in their only matchups so far.

Tampa will still play the Saints and Panthers each once more.

The Bucs need to keep rolling to maintain first place in the NFC South.

Green Bay was upset 24-22 last week against the New York Giants.

They were on a three-game winning streak before the loss.

The Packers are 6-7 and tied with five teams in the NFC all of which are 6-7.

Green Bay still holds the final wild card spot but they will need to end the season hot to make the playoffs after losing to the Giants.

This is a big game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 15.

Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills(-2.0) (O/U:49.0)

In the game of the week on Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys took care of the Eagles 33-13 in week 14.

Dak Prescott had 271 passing yards and two passing TDs.

Dak is making a case for MVP.

This huge win last week against the Eagles put the Cowboys first in the NFC East and they are tied with the 49ers for first in the NFC.

However, the 49ers defeated Dallas earlier this season so Dallas still needs help to be first in the conference.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Philadelphia’s schedule is very easy while the Cowboys have a tougher schedule to end the season.

It will be a battle for first in the NFC East and the NFC.

Buffalo went into Arrowhead and defeated the Chiefs 20-17 last week but it was not without controversy.

The refs called Kadarius Toney offsides as he was lined up passed the line of scrimmage.

On the play the refs called back, the Chiefs would have scored a miraculous long TD to take the lead late.

Still, it was a huge victory for Buffalo and a much-needed one to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Buffalo is one of six teams that are 7-6 in the AFC and fighting for a playoff spot.

The Bills are currently on the outside looking into the playoffs but if they can keep rolling, they will get in.

This is a massive game for both teams and a key game to watch in week 15.

Philadelphia Eagles(-3.5) @ Seattle Seahawks (O/U:47.5)

In a massive NFC East game last week, the Eagles got smashed 33-13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Philly now finds themselves second in the NFC East and fifth in the NFC.

The Eagles have lost two straight games, against the number one seed and number two seed in the NFC each of the last two weeks.

This is not a good sign with playoffs right around the corner that the Eagles got manhandled two weeks in a row by the 49ers and then by the Cowboys.

The offense has not looked sharp for Philly and Jalen Hurts’ has not looked himself this season.

He could be bothered by a knee injury that is hindering him.

Seattle lost 28-16 against San Francisco last week and the Seahawks have now lost four straight games.

This four-game losing streak has pushed Seattle out of the wild card and they now have a 6-7 record.

What has hurt Seattle is their 1-4 divisional record this season.

Both teams enter this game desperately needing a win.

This is a key game to watch in week 15.