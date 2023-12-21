CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 16 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 16 Expert Picks & Predictions

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams(-4.0) (O/U:46.0)

This is a big game in terms of playoffs for both teams.

The Rams are one of the surprise teams in the league with a lot of young players getting the job done on both sides.

The Saints have had struggles on the road, but Prisco thinks their defense will keep them in this one.

The Rams take it, but it’s tight.

Prisco likes the Rams to win 23-21 but the Saints to cover the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers(+2.0) (O/U:37.0)

This is essentially a playoff game because the loser is basically done.

The Bengals have won three straight with Jake Browning, but playing a division rival on the road is a challenge.

The Steelers haven’t been good on offense all year, so they are turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

He won’t be the reason they win it, but the defense will be.

Prisco likes the Steelers to win 26-23 and to cover the spread.

Buffalo Bills(-12.0) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U:40.5)

The Bills have won two straight against two top teams and now get to play a Chargers team with an interim coach and a quarterback making his second start.

The Buffalo offense has played well the past few weeks, and that will continue here.

Josh Allen will complete more than the seven passes he hit last week as the Bills roll on.

Prisco likes the Bills to win 31-17 and to cover the spread.

Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons(-1.0) (O/U:44.5)

Both of these teams are still alive, but they have a feel of two teams going in opposite directions.

The Falcons will start Taylor Heinicke in this one at quarterback.

The Colts have been playing well, but Prisco thinks this is a game where the Falcons will find a way behind Heinicke.

Prisco likes the Falcons to win 23-20 and to cover the spread.

Seattle Seahawks(-2.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U:41.5)

Titans quarterback Will Levis injured his ankle last week in the loss to the Texans, so his status bears watching.

Even so, Prisco thinks with Levis or Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, the Titans can win this game.

Seattle is on a short week, and even with Geno Smith back the Titans will find a way to win this one.

Prisco likes the Titans to win 28-24 and to cover the spread.

Detroit Lions(-3.0) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U:47.0)

The Lions can lock up the division by winning this game.

It won’t be easy.

The Vikings’ defense had big issues against the Bengals last week, but Prisco thinks it will bounce back here.

The Vikings will get after Jared Goff to slow the offense and stay in this and win it late.

Prisco likes the Vikings to win 23-20 and to cover the spread.

Washington Commanders @ New York Jets(-3.0) (O/U:37.5)

So much for the idea that Aaron Rodgers would be back.

The Jets are done and the Commanders are right there with them.

The Jets at least have a defense that can slow down Washington.

This will be ugly — no matter who plays quarterback for the Jets — but the Jets’ defense will get them the victory.

Prisco likes the Jets to win 19-14 and to cover the spread.

Green Bay Packers(-5.0) @ Carolina Panthers (O/U:37.0)

The Panthers won a game last week with a late-game drive by Bryce Young.

That matters for the future.

The Packers have lost two straight, but they won’t lose this one, even as bad as their defense played last week.

The Packers take it and the defense lessens the heat on Joe Barry.

Prisco likes the Packers to win 26-13 and to cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns(-2.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U:40.0)

This is a big game for both teams.

The Browns have played well with Joe Flacco at quarterback, but he lost his last road start.

Even if Stroud is back, Prisco thinks the Browns win it with a few deep balls and solid defense.

Prisco likes the Browns to win 24-17 and to cover the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers(-1.0) (O/U:43.0)

Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol, which means it could be C.J. Beathard starting at quarterback.

But this game will come down to whether Baker Mayfield can have success against the Jacksonville defense.

That unit played well last week against the Ravens, and Prisco thinks they can slow Mayfield enough here.

Jaguars take it.

Prisco likes the Jaguars to win 23-20 and to cover the spread.

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears(-4.0) (O/U:44.5)

Both teams are coming off losses, but the Bears probably should have won their game.

Their defense has made real strides in the past month, which Prisco thinks will be the deciding factor here.

Chicago takes it behind a good defensive showing, but it’s close as Arizona hangs around.

Prisco likes the Bears to win 20-19 but the Cardinals to cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins(-1.5) (O/U:50.0)

This is an enormous game between two really good teams.

The Cowboys are playing a second straight road game, which is a challenge after getting beat by the Bills last week.

Dallas doesn’t play well on the road, while Miami plays well at home.

Even so, Prisco thinks the Cowboys will find a way to hang around in this one.

Prisco likes the Dolphins to win 30-29 but Dallas to cover the spread.

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos(-6.5) (O/U:34.0)

The Patriots are playing out the string, while the Broncos are still pushing for a playoff spot.

The Denver defense played horribly against the Lions last week, but being back home for a Christmas Eve game will get them back playing well.

It helps the New England offense isn’t very good.

Broncos take it.

Prisco likes the Broncos to win 24-10 and to cover the spread.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs(-10.0) (O/U:41.0)

The Chiefs got back on track last week against the Patriots and now can push to get the top seed.

They beat the Raiders earlier this year on the road, but the Raiders are a better defense now.

The Chiefs win it, but it’s close.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 24-21 but the Raiders to cover the spread.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles(-12.0) (O/U:42.5)

The Eagles have lost three straight, but this is a good chance for a get-right game.

The Giants are playing consecutive road games, which is always tough.

It’s tougher when it’s against a team playing for a division title, while you are playing out the string.

Look for the Eagles to bounce back here with a strong showing by Jalen Hurts.

Prisco likes the Eagles to win 30-14 and to cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers(-6.5) (O/U:47.0)

This is the game of the week, maybe the year.

These are the two best teams in either conference.

The 49ers get a break by getting the Ravens playing consecutive road games.

The 49ers offense is the best unit of all four in this game, which is why Prisco thinks they win this one.

Brock Purdy wins the MVP battle with Lamar Jackson.

Prisco likes the 49ers to win 29-21 and to cover the spread.