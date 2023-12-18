NFL Week 16 Schedule: Seven Key Games To Watch In Week 16

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 16, we will recap week 15.

Week 15 began with the Las Vegas Raiders destroying the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21. The Raiders were leading 42-0 at halftime. This was just an embarrassing effort by the Chargers, leading to Brandon Staley and their General Manager getting fired the next day.

The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24 in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings. Nick Mullens and Jake Browning each threw for more than 300 passing yards. Ja’Marr Chase left the game with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh lost for the third straight game. The Colts defeated the Steelers 30-13. Gardner Minshew threw for three passing TDs. Zack Moss and Michael Pittman both left the game. Pittsburgh seems defeated and they have given up on the season.

The Detroit Lions smashed the Denver Broncos 42-17. Jared Goff threw for five passing TDs, three of them to rookie TE Sam LaPorta. Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches, 112 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. Jahmyr Gibbs had 100 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

Carolina defeated the Atlanta Falcons 9-7. This was a big loss for the Falcons as they try to win the NFC South.

New Orleans defeated the Giants 24-6. The Saints needed to win to stay alive for the NFC South crown.

Kansas City bounced back after two straight losses, defeating the Patriots 27-17.

Miami blanked the Jets 30-0. The Dolphins remain first in the AFC East and will need to continue to win with the Bills surging.

Houston defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime without rookie sensation CJ Stroud. This was a massive win for the Texans to keep their playoff chances alive. Houston is 8-6 and sitting just outside a wild-card spot but they are tied with the Colts, Bengals, and Bills.

Tampa Bay won a critical game against the Packers 34-20. Baker Mayfield had 381 passing yards and four passing TDs. Chris Godwin had 10 catches and 155 receiving yards. The Bucs remain in first in the NFC South but are tied with the Saints with a 7-7 record.

Cleveland defeated the Bears 20-17 in a very good game. The Browns are 9-5 and hold the top wild-card spot in the AFC. They are cruising with Joe Flacco under center.

San Francisco continued to roll as they steamrolled the Cardinals 45-29. Brock Purdy briefly left the game but he returned and had a good game. Purdy had 242 passing yards and four passing TDs. The 49ers are the best team in the NFL and Purdy pretty much clinched the MVP trophy.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 28-20. Cooper Kupp had eight catches, 111 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. The Rams hold the final wild-card spot in the NFC but are in a battle with a few teams who have a record of 7-7 or 6-8. There is little room for error for the Rams.

Buffalo defeated the Cowboys 31-10 in what was supposed to be the game of the week. Dallas once again failed to show up in a big game against a good opponent. Buffalo is surging at the right time. The Bills are 8-6 and fighting to make the playoffs. Buffalo also still has a chance to win the AFC East but will need some help.

Baltimore defeated the Jaguars 23-7. The Ravens are the only team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot already. Trevor Lawrence entered the concussion protocol.

Week 16 has four divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will examine seven NFL key games to watch in week 16.

NFL Week 16: Seven Key Games To Watch

We will list and discuss seven key NFL games for week 16.

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams(-4.5) (O/U:44.5)

New Orleans defeated the Giants 24-6 last week.

The Saints needed to win to stay alive for the NFC South crown.

New Orleans is tied with the Bucs with a 7-7 record but the Bucs hold the tie-breaker as Tampa Bay won the only matchup this season.

The Saints will face the Bucs once again in week 17 but they must not overlook the Rams who are also desperate for a win.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 28-20 in week 15.

Cooper Kupp had eight catches, 111 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

The Rams hold the final wild-card spot in the NFC but are in a battle with a few teams who have a record of 7-7 or 6-8.

One of those 7-7 teams the Rams are battling with is the Saints.

This is a massive game for both teams as they are both fighting to make the playoffs.

With the season winding down, this is a critical game for both teams and a key game to watch in week 16.

Cincinnati Bengals(-2.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:39.0)

The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24 in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings in week 15.

Ja’Marr Chase left the game with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh lost for the third straight game last week.

The Steelers seem defeated and they have given up on the season.

This is a must-win game for the Steelers if they hope to keep any chance of making the playoffs alive.

These two teams are headed in opposite directions.

Cincinnati has won three straight while Pittsburgh has lost three straight.

The Steelers were 7-4 and in control of making the playoffs but have faltered and will need to get hot and need help to get in the playoffs now.

Cincinnati hopes Chase’s injury is not serious and he can suit up for this big divisional matchup.

As the season is coming to an end, this is a huge divisional matchup and a key game to watch in week 16.

Detroit Lions(-2.5) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U:43.5)

The Detroit Lions smashed the Denver Broncos 42-17 last week.

Jared Goff threw for five passing TDs, three of them to rookie TE Sam LaPorta.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches, 112 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Jahmyr Gibbs had 100 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

The Lions’ offense is one of the best in the league when they get to play in a dome.

Minnesota lost last week 27-24 in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The loss puts the Vikings at a 7-7 record and they hold a wild card spot.

However, there is little room for error with a few teams either 7-7 or 6-8 in the NFC.

Nick Mullens played well last week, throwing for over 300 passing yards.

These two teams will meet up again in week 18 but with only three weeks left in the season, if the Lions win this game, they will wrap up the division.

It is unlikely the Vikings will catch Detroit in the division but they hope to grab a wild card spot.

Detroit is trying to clinch the division while the Vikings are trying to remain in a wild-card position.

This is a huge game for both teams and a key game to watch in week 16.

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans(-2.5) (O/U:42.0)

Cleveland defeated the Bears 20-17 in a very good game.

The Browns are 9-5 and hold the top wild-card spot in the AFC.

They are cruising with Joe Flacco under center.

Cleveland has won two straight with Flacco.

Houston defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime last week without CJ Stroud.

This was a massive win for the Texans to keep their playoff chances alive.

Houston is 8-6 and sitting just outside a wild-card spot but they are tied with the Colts, Bengals, and Bills.

The Texans hope Stroud can return for this massive matchup against Cleveland.

Stroud should clear concussion protocol this week and return for this huge contest.

He will have his hands full against Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense.

This is a huge game for both teams as they are both fighting to make the playoffs.

Houston is tied with the Jags with an 8-6 record and the Texans can still win the AFC South.

This is a key game to watch in week 16.

Jacksonville Jaguars(-2.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U:42.5)

Baltimore defeated the Jaguars 23-7 last week.

Unfortunately, Trevor Lawrence entered the concussion protocol to make things worse for the Jags.

Jacksonville is 8-6 and the Texans are 8-6.

Not only are the Jags fighting to win the AFC South but it is possible they may not make the playoffs at all.

They have lost three straight and if Lawrence misses this game, they can be looking at four straight losses.

Tampa Bay won a critical game against the Packers 34-20 last week.

Baker Mayfield had 381 passing yards and four passing TDs.

Chris Godwin had 10 catches and 155 receiving yards.

The Bucs remain in first in the NFC South but are tied with the Saints with a 7-7 record.

Both teams are trying to remain first in their respective division.

This is a key game to watch in week 16.

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins(pk) (O/U:51.0)

Buffalo defeated the Cowboys 31-10 in what was supposed to be the game of the week in week 15.

Dallas once again failed to show up in a big game against a good opponent.

The Cowboys chances of finishing first in the NFC are extremely thin and they may not end up winning the NFC East.

Miami blanked the Jets 30-0 last week.

The Dolphins remain first in the AFC East and will need to continue to win with the Bills surging.

Both teams crumble against good opponents, so this will come down to who can execute better.

Miami hopes to have Tyreek Hill back.

This is a great game and a key game to watch in week 16.

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers(-5.0) (O/U:45.5)

Baltimore defeated the Jaguars 23-7 in week 15.

The Ravens are the only team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot already.

Baltimore is rolling, winning four straight games as they head into this massive matchup.

San Francisco continued to roll as they steamrolled the Cardinals 45-29 last week.

Brock Purdy briefly left the game but he returned and had a good game.

Purdy had 242 passing yards and four passing TDs.

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL and Purdy pretty much clinched the MVP trophy.

San Francisco is on a six-game winning streak.

These are the two hottest teams in the NFL and the two best teams in the league.

Both teams want to stay hot to finish first in their respective conference.

This is a possible Super Bowl preview.

It is rare to get a matchup featuring both teams sitting first in each conference this late in the season.

This is a critical game for both teams as they both try to stay hot and first in their conference.

Ravens-49ers is a key game to watch in week 16.