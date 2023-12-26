NFL Week 17 Schedule: Five Key Games To Watch In Week 17

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 17, we will recap week 16.

Week 16 began with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the New Orleans Saints 30-22 in a critical game for both teams. Matthew Stafford had 326 passing yards and two passing TDs. Kyren Williams had 104 rushing yards and one rushing TD. Puka Nacua had nine catches, 164 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. Derek Carr had 319 passing yards for the Saints and three passing TDs. He also threw one interception. Chris Olave had nine catches and 123 receiving yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11. Mason Rudolph got the start and threw for 290 passing yards and two passing TDs. After all the talk about George Pickens, he responded with 195 receiving yards and two receiving TDs. Pittsburgh kept their playoff hopes alive but it still looks unlikely they will get in.

Buffalo defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22. Gabe Davis had a big game, recording 130 receiving yards and one receiving TD. Buffalo’s defense sacked Easton Stick five times.

Cleveland defeated the Houston Texans 36-22. CJ Stroud did not play in this game. Joe Flacco threw for a whopping 368 passing yards and three passing TDs. Amari Cooper went ballistic, recording 11 catches, 265 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs.

Green Bay kept their playoff lives alive by defeating the Carolina Panthers 33-30. Aaron Jones had 127 rushing yards. Jordan Love threw two passing TDs.

The New York Jets defeated the Washington Commanders 30-28.

Detroit clinched the NFC North by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-24. Jahmyr Gibbs had two rushing TDs and David Montgomery had one TD. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches, 106 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. Detroit’s defense recorded four sacks. Nick Mullens threw for 411 passing yards and two passing TDs but also threw four interceptions. Justin Jefferson had six catches, 141 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Seattle defeated the Titans 20-17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Geno Smith threw two passing TDs, one with one minute left in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and eventually won the game. Seattle’s defense recorded six sacks.

Atlanta defeated the Colts 29-10. Atlanta’s defense had six sacks and one interception.

Tampa Bay won a massive game 30-12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence left the game due to a shoulder injury but the game was out of hand. Baker Mayfield had 283 passing yards and two passing TDs, both to Mike Evans. Evans had seven catches for 86 receiving yards with his two receiving TDs.

Miami narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20. The Dolphins kicked five field goals. Tua Tagovailoa had 293 passing yards and one passing TD. Tyreek Hill had nine catches and 99 receiving yards. Dak Prescott had 253 passing yards and two passing TDs. CeeDee Lamb had six catches, 118 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Chicago defeated Arizona 27-16.

New England defeated the Denver Broncos 26-23. This was a big loss for Denver as their playoff hopes pretty much ended with this loss.

In a shocker, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure all game and was sacked four times.

Philadelphia defeated the New York Giants 33-25. The Eagles are now back in first place in the division and second place in the NFC.

In the game of the week, the Baltimore Ravens went to San Francisco and defeated the 49ers 33-19. Lamar Jackson had 252 passing yards and two passing TDs to go along with 45 rushing yards. Brock Purdy struggled mightily, throwing four interceptions and he was sacked twice. Baltimore beat up the 49ers.

Week 17 has five divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will examine five NFL key games to watch in week 17.

NFL Week 17: Five Key Games To Watch

Week 17 has five divisional matchups on tap and many good non-divisional contests.

We will list and discuss five key NFL games for week 17.

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys(-6.5) (O/U:53.5)

Detroit clinched the NFC North by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 last week.

Jahmyr Gibbs had two rushing TDs and David Montgomery had one TD.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches, 106 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Detroit’s defense recorded four sacks.

Miami narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20.

Dak Prescott had 253 passing yards and two passing TDs.

CeeDee Lamb had six catches, 118 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Both teams are already in the playoffs.

The Lions will host a playoff game in Detroit this season for the first time in 23 years.

Dallas is poised to finish fifth in the NFC but after losing two straight, they will want to bounce back in a big way.

Both teams want to be hot entering the playoffs and this is a key game to watch in week 17.

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers(-3.0) (O/U:42.0)

Week 16 began with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the New Orleans Saints 30-22 in a critical game for both teams.

Derek Carr had 319 passing yards for the Saints and three passing TDs.

He also threw one interception.

Chris Olave had nine catches and 123 receiving yards.

Tampa Bay won a massive game 30-12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Baker Mayfield had 283 passing yards and two passing TDs, both to Mike Evans.

Evans had seven catches for 86 receiving yards with his two receiving TDs.

Tampa Bay is first in the NFC South and defeated the Saints on October 1.

If the Bucs can win this, they will pretty much clinch the NFC South.

New Orleans needs to win this to try and either win the division or get a wild-card spot.

This is a huge divisional matchup and a key game to watch in week 17.

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens(-3.0) (O/U:47.5)

Miami narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20.

The Dolphins kicked five field goals.

Tua Tagovailoa had 293 passing yards and one passing TD.

Tyreek Hill had nine catches and 99 receiving yards.

In the game of the week, the Baltimore Ravens went to San Francisco and defeated the 49ers 33-19 in week 16.

Lamar Jackson had 252 passing yards and two passing TDs to go along with 45 rushing yards.

The Ravens’ defense was all over Brock Purdy as he struggled mightily, throwing four interceptions and he was sacked twice.

Baltimore beat up the 49ers.

The Dolphins and Ravens will be playing for first place in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

This game has a lot on the line and is a key game to watch in week 17.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks(-3.5) (O/U:41.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 in week 16.

Mason Rudolph got the start and threw for 290 passing yards and two passing TDs.

After all the talk about George Pickens, he responded with 195 receiving yards and two receiving TDs.

Pittsburgh kept their playoff hopes alive but it still looks unlikely they will get in.

Mike Tomlin was non-committal on who will be under center for the Steelers in week 17.

Seattle defeated the Titans 20-17 last week to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Geno Smith threw two passing TDs, one with one minute left in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and eventually won the game.

Seattle’s defense recorded six sacks.

The Seahawks currently hold the final wild-card spot in the NFC and if they win out, they will make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh needs to win out and get help to make the playoffs because they lost at home two weeks in a row against teams that were 2-10.

This matchup has a lot at stake and is a key game to watch in week 17.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings(-2.5) (O/U:45.5)

Green Bay kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Carolina Panthers 33-30 in week 16.

Aaron Jones had 127 rushing yards.

Jordan Love threw two passing TDs.

Minnesota fell to the Lions 30-24 in week 16.

Nick Mullens threw for 411 passing yards and two passing TDs but also threw four interceptions.

Justin Jefferson had six catches, 141 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

These two teams are currently on the outside looking into the wild card.

Whichever team loses this matchup will not make the playoffs while the winner still may not get in and will need help.

This is a key matchup to watch in week 17 as the loser will officially be eliminated from playoff contention.