Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in December, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.
In week 16, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.
Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are four games of the 16 matchups in week 17 that will be played in a dome.
Below, we will discuss the NFL week 17 weather report.
NFL Week 17 Weather Report
In week 17, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact a few games.
New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns
The temperatures will be about 41 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys
This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
The temperatures will be about 38 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears
The temperatures will be about 36 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.
Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants
The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles
The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The temperatures will be about 65 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders
The temperatures will be about 49 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
The temperatures will be about 61 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens
The temperatures will be about 49 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Tennesssee Titans @ Houston Texans
This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks
The temperature for the game will be about 50 degrees.
There is a chance of rain earlier in the day but it should clear out by game time.
We will still put the chance of rain at 30% during the game.
Wind will not be a factor in this contest.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos
The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The weather will not impact this contest.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
It will be freezing as this is a night game.
The temperatures are expected to be about 25 degrees.
No rain or wind is in the forecast.
The cold will impact this contest.
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.