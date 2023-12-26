News

NFL Week 17 Weather Report: Rain, Wind, & Cooler Temperatures Impact A Few Games

jamesboutros
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with running back David Montgomery

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in December, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 16, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are four games of the 16 matchups in week 17 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 17 weather report.

NFL Week 17 Weather Report

In week 17, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact a few games.

Weather will have an impact on a few contests in week 17.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 17 weather report.

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

The temperatures will be about 41 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

The temperatures will be about 38 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears

The temperatures will be about 36 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants

The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles

The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The temperatures will be about 65 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders

The temperatures will be about 49 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The temperatures will be about 61 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

The temperatures will be about 49 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Tennesssee Titans @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks

The temperature for the game will be about 50 degrees.

There is a chance of rain earlier in the day but it should clear out by game time.

We will still put the chance of rain at 30% during the game.

Wind will not be a factor in this contest.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

It will be freezing as this is a night game.

The temperatures are expected to be about 25 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The cold will impact this contest.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

News
jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
