NFL Week 9 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 9

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 9, we will recap week 8.

Week 8 began with a game that was much closer than people anticipated. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18. Josh Allen threw for two passing TDs and added a rushing TD to help Buffalo defeat the Bucs.

The Dallas Cowboys smashed the Los Angeles Rams 43-20. Dak Prescott threw for over 300 passing yards and had four passing TDs. CeeDee Lamb caught 12 passes for 158 receiving yards and two receiving TDs.

Minnesota defeated division rivals Green Bay 24-10 but unfortunately lost Kirk Cousins for the season as he tore his Achilles. Cousins was playing good football and helped lead the Vikings to three straight wins.

The Tennesee Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-23. DeAndre Hopkins had four catches, 128 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs. Will Levis started for the Titans and he had 238 passing yards and four passing TDs. Derrick Henry had over 100 rushing yards.

New Orleans defeated the Colts 38-27.

Miami kept their offense hot, defeating the New England Patriots 31-17. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each had over 100 receiving yards and each scored a receiving TD. The defense for Miami played well, sacking Mac Jones three times and intercepting him once. Jalen Ramsey got the interception in his first game of the season.

In the battle of the two New York teams, the Jets ultimately won 13-10 in overtime.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kept rolling as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10.

Philadelphia’s offense was hot as they defeated the Washington Commanders 38-31. Jalen Hurts threw for 319 passing yards and four passing TDs. AJ Brown had eight catches, 130 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs.

Bryce Young got the best of CJ Stroud as the top two overall picks in the NFL Draft went head-to-head. Carolina won 15-13 on a game-winning 23-yard field goal.

The Seattle Seahawks won a tough battle 24-20 against the Cleveland Browns.

In a massive upset, the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9. Denver’s defense was surprisingly all over Mahomes, sacking him three times and intercepting him twice.

The Baltimore Ravens kept rolling, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 31-24.

Cincinnati handed the 49ers their third straight loss as the Bengals won 31-17. Joe Burrow looked excellent and the rest of the AFC is on notice with the Bengals now rolling.

Week 9 has only one divisional matchup but many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 9.

NFL Week 9: Four Key Games To Watch

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs(-2.5) (O/U:50.5)

This game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park.

The Dolphins and the Chiefs are the top two teams in the AFC currently, each with a 6-2 record.

In the biggest upset of the week last week, the Chiefs lost 24-9 against the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes and company will try to avoid losing two straight but this will be a great game.

Miami’s offense has been the best in the league, averaging 33.9 points per game, which is by far the best in the NFL.

The Dolphins are also first in the NFL in passing yards per game.

Kansas City’s offense has not been as good as we are used to seeing.

The lack of WRs has been evident this season for the Chiefs.

There is no home advantage for the Chiefs in this colossal matchup.

This is a massive game for both teams.

Kansas City wants to avoid losing two straight and this will have significant implications for playoff seeding.

Miami wants to prove they can beat the top teams and there is no bigger win than defeating the defending Super Bowl champs.

This is a great game and is a must-watch for week 9.

Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens(-5.5) (O/U:43.5)

As it stands entering week 9, the Seattle Seahawks are first in the NFC West and the Baltimore Ravens are first in the AFC North.

With the 49ers losing three straight, the Seahawks have taken over first in the division.

Seattle has won five of their last six games.

Baltimore is on a three-game winning streak.

Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level and if he can remain healthy all season, the Ravens look to be Super Bowl contenders in a tough AFC.

Both teams want to continue their momentum as a loss would be a big blow as both teams sit first in each of their divisions.

Despite this contest being an out-of-conference game, this is a key game to watch as both teams are clicking.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles(-3.0) (O/U:47.0)

This is a massive NFC East contest.

The Philadelphia Eagles are first in the NFC East and in the entire NFC with a 7-1 record.

Dallas has a 5-2 record.

Both teams are coming off wins in week 8 and look to keep rolling.

Dallas is second (28.1) and Philadelphia is third (28.0) in points per game.

Both defenses get after the opposing QBs.

With the 49ers losing three straight, the winner of this contest may very well finish first in the NFC.

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off once more but this is a critical game for both teams.

Philadelphia winning this contest may very well solidify winning the NFC East and possibly winning the NFC.

Dallas winning would be huge for their chances of finishing first in the NFC East and in the NFC.

This is a must-win game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 9.

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals(-2.0) (O/U:48.0)

The Bills enter this massive AFC battle struggling a bit.

After starting the season 3-1, the Bills are now 5-3 but have not looked good.

They barely defeated the Bucs last week, the week before they were upset by the New England Patriots, in week six they narrowly defeated the Giants at home, and the week before that they lost to the Jaguars in London, England.

On the opposite side, the Bengals are rolling after winning their third straight game in week 9.

Cincinnati easily handled the 49ers in week 8, defeated the Seahawks in week 6, and cruised past the Cardinals in week 5.

Joe Burrow has looked much better in recent games, especially after the week 7 bye.

The Bengals are looking to be one of the better teams in the AFC, as expected.

These two teams squared off in the playoffs last year with the Bengals dominating the Bills.

Buffalo is going to have to play much better than they have recently if they hope to defeat Cincinnati.

This is a game between two AFC juggernauts and this Sunday Night Football contest is a key game to watch in week 9.