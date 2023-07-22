The NFL season is around the corner and fans are anxious to see their favorite team play.

Last season was another great season for the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in a thrilling game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are a lot more up-and-coming teams that have their fans excited about their future.

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars are two examples of teams that have a lot of promise heading into the season.

In this article, we will look at each NFL team’s win total according to BetOnline, give our prediction on if each team will go over or under their win total, and predict each NFL team’s record in 2023.

Predicting Each NFL Team’s Win-Loss Record

One of the first things NFL fans look at is the schedule to see which games are the most winnable for their team.

Below, we will take a look at each team’s win total according to BetOnline and give our prediction on if each team will go over or under their win total, and predict each NFL team’s record in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals

Win Total: 4.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 3-14

On paper, the Arizona Cardinals look to have one of, if not the worst roster in the league.

No team is projected to win fewer games than the Cardinals.

They have Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marquise Brown, and Zach Ertz, but this offense is not very threatening.

The offensive line is one of the worst in the league.

Pro Football Focus ranks their offensive line 31st heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Budda Baker is one of the only good defensive players on the team.

Arizona has a demanding schedule.

For a team as weak as Arizona, they have about three winnable games, against the Giants at home in week 2, at home in week 10 against Atlanta, and on the road in week 11 against Houston.

The matchup against Atlanta is even tough, as they are expected to be improved.

Arizona is going to be one of the worst teams in the league this year and they have a challenging schedule.

The Cardinals will finish under 4.5 wins and will have a record of 3-14.

Atlanta Falcons

Win Total: 8.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

Atlanta is one of those teams expected to vastly improve in 2023.

Many experts and Vegas are high on Atlanta, as they are projected for 8.5 wins.

Desmond Ridder will start at QB and he has playmakers around him.

Bijan Robinson was drafted in the first round to be a bell-cow RB.

Drake London and Kyle Pitts are two extremely talented playmakers.

Pro Football Focus ranks their offensive line seventh best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

They improved their defense significantly, bringing in Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree, and Jessie Bates III.

Atlanta has an easier first 10 games before the bye and they can be 7-3 before a week 11 bye.

To end the season, they have some winnable games as well.

Atlanta will go over 8.5 wins and with a much-improved roster, they will finish 10-7.

Baltimore Ravens

Win Total: 10.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

The Baltimore Ravens locked up their star QB, Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal.

Baltimore typically always has a good roster and this year is no different.

The Ravens will go as far as Lamar takes them and if he can remain on the field.

When Jackson is healthy, Baltimore is one of the best teams in the league.

Pro Football Focus ranks their offensive line fourth best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

The defense under John Harbaugh is always good for the Ravens and this year will be no different.

Their bye week is in week 13 and they have many winnable games before their bye week.

After their week 13 bye is a tougher schedule to end the season.

Jackson’s health has to be factored in as he has not played a full season in two straight years.

With it not being a guarantee Jackson plays all 17 games, it is tough to say the Ravens will go over 10.5 wins but they will be on the cusp.

Baltimore will finish just under 10.5 wins and finish the season with a 10-7 record.

Buffalo Bills

Win Total: 10.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

Buffalo does not have nearly the hype entering the 2023 NFL season as they did entering the 2022 NFL season.

The Bills still have a very good team.

They have one of the best offenses in the league, led by star QB Josh Allen and star WR Stefon Diggs.

However, the rest of the division in the AFC East is very good, which gives Buffalo six challenging matchups already.

Before their week 13 bye, they have eight winnable games, setting up for an 8-4 record before their bye week.

The schedule is a daunting one after their week 13 bye.

Buffalo will finish the season with a 10-7 record and barely go under their 10.5-win projection.

Carolina Panthers

Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 7-10

Carolina is an up-and-coming team that has a lot of potential in the future with rookie QB Bryce Young.

They are in a division that might be better than people anticipate with the Falcons on the rise and the Saints acquiring QB Derek Carr.

Carolina has a very difficult schedule before their week 7 bye.

They will likely be 2-4 before their week 7 bye.

The schedule gets much easier after their bye.

Carolina can rip off a bunch of wins after their bye but this is still a young team that is a year away.

The Panthers will go 5-6 after the bye week and finish the season 7-10 and go under 7.5 wins.

Look for Carolina to be even better next season and the future is bright.

Chicago Bears

Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 8-9

The Chicago Bears will be one of the more exciting teams to watch this season.

Justin Fields is poised to have the best season of his career.

Chicago did a lot to improve.

It would not be surprising at all to see the Bears contend for the NFC North crown.

They have a week 13 bye and the schedule lines up where the Bears can easily be at .500 with a 6-6 record.

Chicago’s schedule is decent after their week 13 bye and can win two more games.

This would put Chicago over 7.5 wins with a record of 8-9 in the 2023 NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Win Total: 11.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 11-6

The Cincinnati Bengals made it to the AFC Championship game two straight years and made it to the Super Bowl two years ago.

They are led by superstar QB Joe Burrow, who has emerged as arguably the second-best QB in the NFL.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the best WR duos in the NFL.

Orlando Brown was brought in to improve the offensive line and he will make a huge impact.

The Bengals are in a tough AFC North division, where no game is an easy win.

They have a fairly easy schedule before their week 7 bye.

Cincinnati will be 5-1 before their bye week.

The schedule gets a lot more challenging after the bye and the Bengals will finish with six more wins.

This puts the Bengals at an 11-6 record and under 11.5 wins.

Cleveland Browns

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 8-9

The Cleveland Browns are a difficult team to project because Deshaun Watson is tough to predict this season.

Before the 2021 season, Watson was widely considered a top 5-7 QB in the NFL.

He did not play in the 2021 season due to requesting a trade from the Texans and the emergence of sexual harassment allegations.

Watson was traded to the Browns before the 2022 season and due to the allegations, he missed the first 11 games of the season.

He did not look good when he returned and was clearly rusty.

If Watson can return to form and how he played before the 2021 season, the sky is the limit for Cleveland.

They have an early week 5 bye and will be 2-2 heading into their bye week.

Cleveland will win six more games after their bye week as it is a challenging schedule.

The Browns will finish 8-9 and go under 9.5 wins.

However, if Watson returns to his usual self before the 2021 season, the Browns will win more games but for now, they will go 8-9.

Dallas Cowboys

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 11-6

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best rosters in the league.

They have a top offense and defense.

Dallas ranked fourth in points per game last year.

The offensive line for Dallas is very good.

Pro Football Focus ranks the offensive line sixth best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Dallas’ defense was very good last year and will be as good if not better in 2023.

Led by edge rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, executing Dan Quinn’s scheme, Dallas led the NFL in pressure rate, ranked third in sacks and allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the regular season.

They have a week 7 bye and their schedule lines up where they will be 4-2 entering the bye week.

The schedule is not a daunting one to end the season and they will win seven more games after their week 7 bye.

This puts Dallas with an 11-6 record and over 9.5 wins.

Denver Broncos

Win Total: 8.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

The Denver Broncos were one of the biggest disappointments last year.

This was mostly due to poor QB play from Russel Wilson.

Denver spent a lot and gave Wilson a massive contract but he was a major letdown last season.

Well, the Broncos hired offensive guru Sean Payton to be the new head coach.

Payton will do things his way and will help Denver’s offense vastly improve.

They have a week 9 bye and will be 4-4 entering the bye week.

The schedule sets up nicely for Denver after the week 9 bye and they will win six more games after their bye week.

Denver will be much better this season under Sean Payton and will finish the season 10-7 and go over 8.5 wins.

Detroit Lions

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

Despite just missing out on making the playoffs last year, the Lions were vastly improved and they enter the 2023 season with a lot of hype.

Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense was superb in 2022.

They ranked fifth in PPG last year.

The offensive line for Detroit is one of the best in the league.

Pro Football Focus ranks Detroit’s offensive line fifth best entering the 2023 NFL season.

They have a week 9 bye week.

The schedule for the first 8 weeks is favorable and the Lions should be 6-2 entering their week 9 bye.

After the bye week, the schedule gets a bit tougher but Detroit should still win four more games after the bye week.

This would put Detroit at a 10-7 record and over 9.5 wins.

Lions fans finally have a team to be excited about this season.

Green Bay Packers

Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 5-12

Green Bay is one of the hardest teams in the NFL to predict this season.

This is due to the fact that Jordan Love is still unknown.

If Love plays well and ends up being good, the Packers have a team that can make some noise.

However, if Love is just average or not good, it will be a tough season for Packers fans.

They have a week six bye and the schedule is daunting from weeks 1-5.

It is possible Green Bay does not win a game with three road games against the Bears, Falcons, and Raiders, and two home games against the Saints and Lions.

After their week six bye week, the schedule does not get much easier.

Green Bay is going to need Love to play at an elite level to contend in the NFC North and he is not up to that task.

It is going to be a long season for Green Bay.

They will have a 5-12 record and go under 7.5 wins.

Houston Texans

Win Total: 6.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 6-11

The Houston Texans drafted C.J. Stroud second overall to hopefully be the long-term solution at QB.

They also drafted pass rusher Will Anderson Jr with the third overall pick.

Houston got a lot better in the offseason.

They signed Dalton Schultz and Shaq Mason in the offseason.

The Texans have a difficult start to their season.

Ahead of their week 7 bye, the Texans will struggle and have a record of 1-5.

After a tough start, the schedule gets easier for Houston and they should rack up more wins after their bye week.

Houston will come up just short of going over 6.5 wins by winning six games this season and having a 6-11 record.

Indianapolis Colts

Win Total: 6.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 7-10

The Indianapolis Colts are a bit of a wild card this season, mostly because of rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

If Richardson can play well, the Colts have a good team.

The offensive line for the Colts is still very good, despite having a poor 2022 season.

Pro Football Focus ranks Indianapolis’ offensive line 10th best entering the 2023 NFL season.

The run game with Jonathon Taylor will be much improved, especially with a mobile QB like Richardson.

Indianapolis’ defense is good as well, led by Shaquille Leonard.

They have a week 11 bye.

Before their week 11 bye, they have a somewhat tougher schedule and will have a 4-6 record entering their bye week.

After their bye week, they will win three more games, going over 6.5 wins and having a 7-10 record.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the more exciting teams in the league this upcoming season.

Trevor Lawrence took a huge step forward last year and is primed to be even better in 2023.

He along with Doug Pederson are an excellent QB-Head Coach combination.

Calvin Ridley will return from a year-long suspension due to gambling.

The offensive line is a weakness on the offense.

Pro Football Focus ranks Jacksonville’s offensive line 28th entering the 2023 NFL season.

However, with a decent defense and Trevor Lawrence, the Jags will be good this season.

They have a tougher schedule before their week 9 bye and will be 4-4 ahead of the bye week.

The schedule lightens up after the week 9 bye and the Jags will win six more games after the bye week.

This puts them at a record of 10-7 and over 9.5 wins.

Kansas City Chiefs

Win Total: 11.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 13-4

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

They still have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce.

Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL, Reid is the best offensive mind in the league, and Kelce is the best play-making TE in the NFL.

The Chiefs ranked first last year in PPG and passing yards per game.

They did this despite trading star WR Tyreek Hill.

While they lost Orlando Brown and some other key pieces on offense, they brought in some good replacements.

Jawaan Taylor will look to replace Orlando Brown.

Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City’s offensive line third best entering the 2023 NFL season.

They have a week 10 bye week and will be 7-2 before their bye.

After their bye week, they will win six more games.

This puts the defending champions at a record of 13-4 and over 11.5 wins.

Las Vegas Raiders

Win Total: 6.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 7-10

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new QB under center in Jimmy Garoppolo.

They failed to agree on a long-term deal with Josh Jacobs and he will not be fined for not showing up until week 1.

The offense could take a step back if Jacobs does not return to action till week 1 as he will be rusty, if he shows up at all.

Davante Adams proved he is still one of the best WRs even without Aaron Rodgers.

They have a late bye week.

Their bye week is week 13 and they have a tough schedule ahead of their bye week.

The Raiders will be 4-7 before their bye week.

They will win three more games after their bye week, putting them at a 7-10 record and barely over their 6.5 win total.

Los Angeles Chargers

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 9-8

Justin Herbert continued to evolve into a superstar in 2022 but injuries to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen hampered the offense last season.

The Chargers were not as dynamic out of the backfield as they needed to be last year.

However, this offense has a lot of upside going forward because of the talents of Herbert.

The Chargers added TCU star, WR Quentin Johnston to further improve the offense.

Los Angeles will now have a very good trio of receivers heading into next season.

Pro Football Focus ranks the Chargers’ offensive line as ninth-best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

The defense can not stay healthy and always seem to be a letdown.

They have an early week 5 bye and will be 3-1 heading into a week 5 bye.

The remaining schedule after their bye week is tough and they will win six more games after their bye week.

This put them at a 9-8 record and just under 9.5 wins.

Los Angeles Rams

Win Total: 6.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 8-9

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago but had a dreadful year last season that was filled with injuries to star players.

They have lost a lot of key players but they still have Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald.

Los Angeles has a weak offensive line, which is the weakness on offense.

Pro Football Focus ranks the Rams’ offensive line as 28th heading into the 2023 NFL season.

They have a week 10 bye and their schedule ahead of their bye is very challenging.

They will have a 3-6 record before their bye week.

The schedule gets a bit lighter after the bye week and they will rack up five more wins after the bye.

This puts them at a record of 8-9 and over 6.5 wins.

Miami Dolphins

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

When Tua Tagovailoa was on the field and healthy, the Miami Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

They could go toe-to-toe with any team in the league on offense.

Tyreek Hill lived up to the hype after Miami gave up a lot of high-end draft picks for the star WR.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed a dynamic duo in 2022 when Tua was under center.

Tua’s short-term and long-term health is in question.

One more concussion could end his season and career.

Pro Football Focus ranks Miami’s offensive line 20th heading into the NFL season.

This makes it riskier for Tua and why the Dolphins are a bit unpredictable.

The Dolphins added All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey.

He will be a perfect fit for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Also, LB David Long Jr was one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL last year and is also an effective blitzer.

Miami also has Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, and Jaelean Phillips in their front seven.

Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland are in the secondary with Ramsey, forming an excellent DB group.

Miami has the talent and coaching to be one of the top teams in the NFL in 2023.

Their bye week is week 10 and they will have a 5-4 record ahead of their bye week.

It is a difficult schedule before their bye week.

After the bye week, Miami will win five more games.

This puts Miami at a 10-7 record and over 9.5 wins.

Minnesota Vikings

Win Total: 8.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 7-10

The Minnesota Vikings had a great offense last year, led by star WR Justin Jefferson but they could take a step back this season.

Minnesota let Dalvin Cook go, the offensive line is average, and Kirk Cousins may be on the decline.

The offensive line is average as Pro Football Focus ranks them 15th best entering the 2023 NFL season.

Minnesota’s defense was poor last year.

They ranked 30th in PPG allowed, 31st in passing yards allowed per game, and 21st in rushing yards allowed per game.

They have a late week 13 bye this season.

Minnesota will have a record of 5-7 before their bye week.

After the bye, they will win just two more games.

This puts Minnesota at a record of 7-10 and under 8.5 wins.

New England Patriots

Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 5-12

The New England Patriots always have a good defense under Bill Belichick.

New England allowed the fourth-fewest yards per play (5.0), the ninth-fewest offensive touchdowns per game allowed (2.1), and ranked third in Football Outsiders Total DVOA (-12.4).

They needed a cornerback with size and athleticism who could match up with some of the best wide receivers in the league.

Christian Gonzalez is a perfect fit.

While there is an adjustment period for rookie cornerbacks, he landed in the perfect system.

Gonzalez complements New England’s secondary perfectly.

New England has talent on defense and they have the best defensive-minded coach in NFL history.

Their offense is underwhelming, however.

They have an average offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranks their offensive line 13th in the league entering the 2023 NFL season.

Mac Jones had an impressive rookie season but a forgettable sophomore season.

While they signed Juju Smith-Schuster, they still do not have a legitimate playmaker at WR or TE.

They have a week 11 bye and have a difficult schedule until the bye week.

New England will be 3-7 ahead of their bye week.

After the bye week, they will win only two more games as their schedule does not get much easier after the bye week.

This puts the Patriots at a record of 5-12 and under 7.5 wins.

The talent is just not there for the Patriots, especially compared to the rest of the AFC East and AFC.

With a very tough schedule, even five wins seem generous.

New Orleans Saints

Win Total: 9.0 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

The New Orleans Saints will have a new QB under center in the 2023 NFL season.

Derek Carr will be the new QB and he joins a fairly talented offense.

Alvin Kamara may face a suspension but it should not be overly lengthy and the Saints signed Jamaal Williams in the offseason that can carry the workload if Kamara gets suspended.

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas form a very solid duo at WR.

The offensive line is not great as PFF ranks them 24th entering the season.

The Saints have some talented players on defense including Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu, and Marshon Lattimore.

They have a week 11 bye.

Their schedule is not overly challenging before the bye week and the Saints will be 6-4 ahead of their bye week.

After their bye week, the Saints will win four more games as the schedule is once again not too difficult.

This puts the Saints at a record of 10-7 and over 9.0 wins.

New York Giants

Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 7-10

The New York Giants were a pleasant surprise last year, making it to the playoffs and winning a playoff game.

Brian Daboll did a phenomenal job as the first-year head coach for the Giants.

One looming cloud over the Giants is Saquon Barkley’s lack of a deal.

He may sit out all of training camp and preseason and may not show up until week 1, as he will not lose any money.

Barkley could also sit during the regular season if he is willing to lose a few paycheques.

The offense will not be anywhere near the same if Barkley does sit or is rusty as he would not have much practice time under his belt.

They have some playmakers and game-changers on defense.

A late bye week is set as the Giants will not have their bye week until week 13.

They will have a record of 5-7 ahead of their bye week, as it is a challenging schedule.

After the bye week, they will win two more games.

This puts the Giants at a record of 7-10 and just under the 7.5 win total mark.

New York Jets

Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 10-7

The New York Jets are the most discussed team in the offseason because of the acquisition of star QB and future HOFer Aaron Rodgers.

They are already stout on defense.

The Jets ranked fifth in Total DVOA (-10.1%), gave up the second-fewest points (18.6 PPG), and allowed the second-lowest average passer rating (80.5) to opponents last season.

Sauce Gardner earned first-team All-Pro honors, playing at a level not really seen before from a rookie defender.

To go along with Gardner, Quinnen Williams became a DPOY candidate and free-agent signee, D.J. Reed. Jr was the perfect No. 3 corner.

New York drafted Will McDonald IV to add to its defense.

The Jets’ offensive line is a weakness as PFF ranks them 23rd ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers will help them improve.

Garrett Wilson is a rising star at WR and with Rodgers now throwing him the ball, he will be even better.

The Jets have a week 7 bye and they will have a record of 2-4 ahead of their bye week as it is a very difficult schedule.

After their bye week, they will win eight more games as the schedule softens up for the Jets.

This puts the Jets at a record of 10-7 and just over 9.5 wins.

Philadelphia Eagles

Win Total: 11.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 11-6

Barring significant injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best overall roster in the NFL.

They are stacked on offense and defense.

Pro Football Focus ranks Philadelphia’s offensive line as the best in the league entering the 2023 NFL season.

The offense is very balanced and can win in multiple ways.

They are led by MVP finalist Jalen Hurts who is getting better and better.

Philadelphia has two stud weapons at WR in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

They replaced Miles Sanders with D’Andre Swift.

Dallas Goedert is a very good and reliable TE.

Philadelphia was fourth in rushing yards per game and ninth in passing yards per game last year.

The Eagles averaged the second most PPG last season.

While Javon Hargrave is gone, Philadelphia brings in Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Losing Hargrave does not hurt the team as much after they drafted Carter and Smith.

Philly was just the fourth team in history to record 70 sacks in a season and the first to have four players with double-digit sacks.

The Eagles have a couple of top-20 cornerbacks (Darius Slay and James Bradberry) and an outstanding pass rush.

In a pass-heavy league, that’s critical.

They have a week 10 bye week and they will have a record of 7-2 ahead of their bye week.

After their bye week, they will win four more games as the schedule is difficult.

This puts the Eagles at a record of 11-6 and just under the 11.5 win total.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Win Total: 8.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 9-8

The Pittsburgh Steelers always seem to be in the thick of things at the end of the season, despite not having an abundance of talent.

They have not seen playoff success lately but they are always in playoff contention.

The defense will carry the Steelers once again this year, as Matt Canada is still the offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh had significant injuries on defense last year.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, not only are the Steelers’ defense healthy, they added talent.

TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cam Heyward remain elite.

Alex Highsmith just signed a new long-term deal.

Patrick Peterson provides length, consistency, and experience the secondary lacked on the outside last year.

To go along with Peterson, Pittsburgh drafted CB Joey Porter Jr with the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft.

The defense will be fine but the question marks are on offense.

Steelers and the fans are hopeful Kenny Pickett will take a big step forward in year two.

If he does, this will improve George Pickens, who flashed signs of being a tremendous WR last year.

Mike Tomlin has never had a season finishing under .500 as head coach of the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has an earlier bye week.

They have a week 6 bye week and will have a record of 3-2 ahead of their bye week.

After the bye week, Pittsburgh will win six more games, giving them a record of 9-8 and over 8.5 wins.

San Francisco 49ers

Win Total: 10.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 13-4

The San Francisco 49ers have an abundance of talent on offense and defense.

Despite season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers had a top-10 offense last year, ranking sixth in PPG.

Brock Purdy was a revelation late in the year, and Christian McCaffrey was everything the offense needed.

They have a lot of upside heading into 2023.

McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle are arguably the best trio of playmakers in the NFL.

One issue for the 49ers’ offense is their offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranks their offensive line 18th heading into the 2023 NFL season.

If it wasn’t for Trent Williams, the offensive line for San Francisco would look on paper as one of the worst in the league.

However, Kyle Shanahan is an offensive-minded guru.

The 49ers had the best run defense in the NFL last year.

San Francisco allowed just 77.7 rushing yards per game and a 3.4 yards per carry average to opponents last season.

Losing DeMeco Ryans hurts, but new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks did a very good job with the Panthers’ defense last season.

It’s also important to note that Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead either played through injuries (Bosa) or missed significant time (Armstead) last season.

San Francisco ranked fifth in pass-rush win rate and sixth in run-stop win rate last season.

The 49ers allowed the third-fewest points per game in the fourth quarter and allowed the fewest red-zone scoring attempts per game in the NFL.

The 49ers added Javon Hargrave and addressed the need at safety with Ji’Ayir Brown.

They have a week 9 bye week and will have a record of 7-1 ahead of their bye week.

After the bye week, they will win six more games as the schedule remains not overly challenging.

This puts the 49ers at a record of 13-4 and over the 10.5 win total mark.

The only thing that can hold them back is significant injuries, which seems to hamper the team.

Seattle Seahawks

Win Total: 8.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 8-9

Geno Smith had a career-reviving season last year.

He was very impressive and he led all QBs in completion percentage last year.

Kenneth Walker III had an impressive rookie season as the featured RB.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a solid WR duo.

Seattle got better on defense, fixing their front 7.

They have an early week 5 bye week and will have a record of 2-2 ahead of their bye week.

After the bye week, they will win six more games, giving them a record of 8-9 and just under 8.5 wins.

It is a difficult schedule for Seattle after their week 5 bye.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win Total: 6.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 4-13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look vastly different this season with Tom Brady retiring.

Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be under center in week 1, which is clearly a significant downgrade at the most important position.

The entire offense will take a major step back following Brady’s retirement.

Defensively, the Bucs will still be fairly good.

They have a week 5 bye and will have a record of 1-3 ahead of their bye week.

After the bye week, they will win three more games, giving them a record of 4-13 and under 6.5 wins.

Mixed in with a very challenging schedule, Tampa Bay is just not a very good team.

Tennessee Titans

Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 8-9

The Tennessee Titans signed DeAndre Hopkins, who was badly needed as a number-one WR.

Before Hopkins, they had arguably the worst WR group in the league.

PFF ranks their offensive line as the worst in the league entering the 2023 NFL season.

The Titans have a decent defense, ranking 12th in PPG allowed last year.

They have a week 7 bye and will have a record of 1-5 ahead of their bye week.

It is a very difficult schedule ahead of their bye.

After the bye week, the Titans will win seven games, as the schedule lightens up significantly.

This puts the Titans at a record of 8-9 and over 7.5 wins.

Washington Commanders

Win Total: 6.5 Wins

Record Prediction: 4-13

If the Washington Commanders are going to have any success this season, it will be because of their defense.

The Commanders turned it up defensively in the second half of last year.

Through the first eight games of 2022, opponents averaged a 99.2 QB rating with a 14-2 TD/INT ratio.

Teams posted a 7.4 YPA through the air against Washington’s defense.

However, in the final 10 weeks of the season, the average QB rating dropped to 83.3 with a 12-7 TD/INT ratio.

Teams posted a 6.5 YPA in the final 10 weeks last year.

This shows this defensive unit is capable of big things.

Washington can overwhelm anyone in the trenches and it boasted the best third-down defense (31.9%) in the NFL last season.

All of this happened with Chase Young struggling in his first season after returning from an ACL tear.

Offensively though, Washington is a fairly weak unit.

PFF ranks their offensive line 27th heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Sam Howell is expected to be the starting QB, which does not seem like it will go well.

They have a week 14 bye and will have a record of 3-10 as they have a very challenging schedule.

After the bye week, they will win one more game, as the schedule does not ease up.

It will be a long season for Commanders fans and the team will have a record of 4-13 and under 6.5 wins.

This team desperately needs a true starting QB.