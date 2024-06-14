NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans React To Florida Panthers’ 2nd-Period Scoring Surge Vs. Edmonton Oilers During Game 3 Of Stanley Cup Final At Rogers Place

Jeff Hawkins
The Edmonton Oilers are in trouble.

The high-scoring NHL club continues to be frustrated by Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and the defensive corps.

Hosting its first Stanley Cup Final matchup for the first time since 2006, Edmonton’s top offensive stars remained AWOL as the Panthers scored three second-period goals in short order to clinch a 4-3 victory at Rogers Place. The Panthers, seeking the franchise’s first league title, own a 3-0 series advantage and can earn a sweep with a Game 4 win Saturday night.

The odds appear to be stacked against the Oilers, who have scored just five series markers. The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the lone NHL club to rally from a 3-0 deficit in the finals.

Leading 2-1 in the middle frame, the Panthers needed only 94 seconds to extend their lead to three goals for the third consecutive game.

X (Twitter) users responded Thursday to the mood surrounding the Oilers, who have yet to get a series goal from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman …

The teams are engaged in a long-distance affair …

After the long, delayed trip from Sunrise, Fla., to Edmonton, Panthers players appeared for Thursday morning’s skate …

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart opened the scoring at 18:58 of the first period …

Warren Foegele tied game with the Oilers’ first five-on-five goal since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, a postseason total of 286 minutes, 47 seconds …

Vladimir Tarasenko sparked the Panthers with a tally at 9:12 of the second period. The Panthers clinched the game over the next six-plus minutes …

Aided by Matthew Tkachuk’s first series point, forward Sam Bennett scored to give the Panthers a two-goal advantage …

Aleksander Barkov, who was questionable to make the start Thursday after a Game 2 injury stemming from a curious hit by Draisaitl, proved he was healthy enough to compete, scoring what proved to be the game-winner at 15:31 of the second stanza …

How many NHL opponents echoed the sentiment to Oilers firebrand Corey Perry …

The Oilers attempted to rally with two goals in the opening 14:43 of the third period, capped by Ryan McLeod’s goal off a deflection. The tally came on his first shift with McDavid and Draisaitl …

Back with McDavid more than minute later, McLeod nearly tied the game, but was denied by Bobrovsky, the likely leading candidate for series MVP …

Final score: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
