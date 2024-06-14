The Edmonton Oilers are in trouble.

The high-scoring NHL club continues to be frustrated by Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and the defensive corps.

Hosting its first Stanley Cup Final matchup for the first time since 2006, Edmonton’s top offensive stars remained AWOL as the Panthers scored three second-period goals in short order to clinch a 4-3 victory at Rogers Place. The Panthers, seeking the franchise’s first league title, own a 3-0 series advantage and can earn a sweep with a Game 4 win Saturday night.

The odds appear to be stacked against the Oilers, who have scored just five series markers. The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the lone NHL club to rally from a 3-0 deficit in the finals.

Leading 2-1 in the middle frame, the Panthers needed only 94 seconds to extend their lead to three goals for the third consecutive game.

X (Twitter) users responded Thursday to the mood surrounding the Oilers, who have yet to get a series goal from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman …

Life just hit this Oilers fan so fast, imagine 15 minutes ago when he thought that this was as bad as things could get. pic.twitter.com/5k2btZNHkf — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) June 14, 2024

The teams are engaged in a long-distance affair …

At 2,543 miles, the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers will be the furthest between two cities in NHL history ✈️ pic.twitter.com/urUMu7b1qg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 3, 2024

After the long, delayed trip from Sunrise, Fla., to Edmonton, Panthers players appeared for Thursday morning’s skate …

Checking in from Edmonton 👋 pic.twitter.com/31wwNFD2mA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 13, 2024

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart opened the scoring at 18:58 of the first period …

Sam Reinhart’s first goal of the series gets the @FlaPanthers on the board first in Game 3! #TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/mp5eWAmQDa — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 14, 2024

Warren Foegele tied game with the Oilers’ first five-on-five goal since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, a postseason total of 286 minutes, 47 seconds …

SNIPE SHOW, WARREN FOEGELE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FmBh9iWUUH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2024

Vladimir Tarasenko sparked the Panthers with a tally at 9:12 of the second period. The Panthers clinched the game over the next six-plus minutes …

Aided by Matthew Tkachuk’s first series point, forward Sam Bennett scored to give the Panthers a two-goal advantage …

Aleksander Barkov, who was questionable to make the start Thursday after a Game 2 injury stemming from a curious hit by Draisaitl, proved he was healthy enough to compete, scoring what proved to be the game-winner at 15:31 of the second stanza …

SASHA BARKOV! IT’S ALL PANTHERS RIGHT NOW 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/RdgRbLEEzr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 14, 2024

How many NHL opponents echoed the sentiment to Oilers firebrand Corey Perry …

The Oilers attempted to rally with two goals in the opening 14:43 of the third period, capped by Ryan McLeod’s goal off a deflection. The tally came on his first shift with McDavid and Draisaitl …

Here comes Edmonton. Ryan McLeod cuts the lead to 1#TimeToHunt: 4#LetsGoOilers: 3 pic.twitter.com/RFELUp6rrR — Joseph (@HockeyJoseph10) June 14, 2024

Back with McDavid more than minute later, McLeod nearly tied the game, but was denied by Bobrovsky, the likely leading candidate for series MVP …

Ryan McLeod comes that close to tying the game 😱 pic.twitter.com/BOLL3cxpO0 — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) June 14, 2024

Final score: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 …