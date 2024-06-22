NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Edmonton Oilers’ Defense Clamp Down, Stun Florida Panthers in Game 6 Of Stanley Cup Final At Rogers Place

Jeff Hawkins
The Stanley Cup Final Game 7 showdown is set.

Believe it or not.

The Edmonton Oilers, despite sparkplug Connor McDavid failing to register a shot on goal, overwhelmed the Florida Panthers on Friday night with tough defensive play, earning a 5-1 victory during Game 6 at Rogers Place.

The Oilers became the third team to rally from a 3-0 series deficit and force a Game 7. The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the lone NHL team to win a Stanley Cup Final after dropping the first three outings.

Game 7 is Monday night in Sunrise, Fla.

“It’s crazy,” Oilers’ Zach Hyman told ABC/ESPN. “Everybody believes in us. No matter what happens … we can battle back.”

How rare was the Oilers’ accomplishment?

Here is a breakdown of NHL, MLB and NBA teams who rallied from three games down in a seven-game series to force a deciding contest:

  • NHL, 206-4.
  • NBA, 157-0.
  • MLB, 39-1.

“We are proud to force a Game 7,” said Hyman, whose 16 postseason goals are the most among all active skaters.

Forward Warren Foegele opened the scoring and assisted Ryan McLeod’s empty-net tally in the third to pace the Oilers’ offense, which benefitted from 11 players earning a point.

X (Twitter) users replied to the start of Game 6 and what it meant for both franchises …

To stay loose, the Oilers practiced at their secondary rink Wednesday as Snoop Dogg took over the arena for a Thursday night concert …

Boosted by two of the NHL’s premier playoff scorers, the Oilers were confident they could force a Game 7. They did, but without much offensive help from McDavid, who registered one blocked shot and a minor penalty …

Fans were pumped the Oilers returned home after winning back-to-back elimination games …

The Oilers were “jumpin’ from the start,” registering 10 of the first 11 shots, highlighted by Foegele’s game-opening tally at 7:27 of the first period …

Adam Henrique was jumpin’ at the start of the second period, taking advantage of a long clearing pass that created a 2-on-1 situation. The scoring chance was capped by Henrique’s one-timer, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead …

Briefly, it appeared the Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov cut into the Oilers’ two-goal advantage, but after a long review, the officials declared the play was offsides, “by this much” …

Panthers coach Paul Maurice unleashed a few choice words for the referees after the no-goal call …

Right-wing hockey fans who believe in any – and all – conspiracy theories, were inspired by the Panthers’ second-period goal being waived off by the NHL’s situation room …

Zach Hyman, who leads the NHL postseason goals, connected off a second-period breakaway. Hyman joined McDavid and Toronto’s Auston Matthews as the lone skaters to register 70 goals (including playoffs) in one season since 2005-06 …

Entering the third period, the Panthers’ top offensive threats – Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues – were virtually nonexistent, registering a combined one shot on goal. Tkachuk, however, sounded ready before the opening faceoff …

Defenseman Gustav Forsling was on the ice for the first three Oilers goals and is a minus-five during the past three games. During the regular season, Forsling, who signed an extension recently, paced the NHL with a plus-56 regular-season rating …

This one counted for Barkov …

With McLeod and Darnell Nurse shooting into an empty net for tallies 12 seconds apart to close out the scoring, the Oilers’ fans were already anticipating the opportunity to match the 1942 Maple Leafs’ historic achievement …

Final score: Oilers 5, Panthers 1 …

Edmonton’s Game 6 victory sparked a crazy downtown party …

Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs X (Twitter)
Arrow to top