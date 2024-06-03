NHL News and Rumors

NHL Playoff Fans Respond To Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Shooting Past Dallas Stars At Rogers Place, Advancing To Stanley Cup Finals

connor mcdavid mcwows in game 6 (1)

The Edmonton Oilers remained on the defensive during Sunday night’s Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference finals.

Preoccupied with keeping the Dallas Stars’ forwards mostly on the perimeter, the Oilers’ offensive sets were highlighted by two first-period, power-play goals – and that’s about it.

The Oilers held on to secure a 2-1 victory at Rogers Place and clinch their first trip to the Stanley Cup finals since 2006, but it didn’t come with much offensive flair.

Outside of Connor McDavid’s slick stickhandling tally, of course.

The Stars outshot the Oilers, 35-10.

The Oilers, who will meet the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup opener Saturday, generated just 10 shots on goal Sunday. It was the fewest shots ever during a game in which the winning team qualified for the Stanley Cup finals. The Boston Bruins held the previous mark with 17 shots against the Washington Capitals in the neutral-zone trap era of 1990.

The 10 shots also were the fewest for any postseason win.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Oilers defending their position against the Stars, earning a shot to capture the franchise’s first Cup title since 1990 …

The Oilers started the regular season 2-9-1. They made a coaching coach to Kris Knoblauch and won 16 straight games (Dec. 21-Jan. 27), despite constant goalie questions …

Maligned for much of the season, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner yielded four goals in the final three games of the conference finals and re-established his status as netminder of the future. He was the No. 1 star Sunday …

The pre-game scene at Rogers Center on Sunday night …

McWow! Taking advantage of an early power play, McDavid dazzled with a deft move around Miro Heiskanen to score the opening goal of Game 6 …

The overflow crowd at Rogers Place didn’t feel left out of the excitement surrounding McDavid’s marker …

Scoring twice on three shots against Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, Oilers forward Zach Hyman connected on his NHL-leading 14th goal of the playoffs, also on the power play …

McDavid continued to move up the scoring records. Assisting on Hyman’s tally, McDavid collected his 106th career postseason point, passing Leon Draisaitl for the fifth-most in team history …

Living his own dream, veteran Corey Perry, 39, dressed for his 209th playoff game Sunday, moving past Wayne Gretzky and into 15th place all-time in league history. The 20-year veteran will also become the first NHL player to appear in five Stanley Cup finals with five different teams (Anaheim Ducks (2007), Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2022) …

With the Oilers failing to generate a shot on goal for the opening 12-plus minutes of the third period, the Stars started a rally and pulled to within 2-1 on Mason Marchment’s drive-to-the-net marker …

Final score: Oilers 2, Stars 1 …

Extending congratulations …

