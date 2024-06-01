NHL News and Rumors

NHL Playoff Fans Watch Edmonton Oilers’ Defense Dominate Dallas Stars At American Airlines Center

Jeff Hawkins
Known as an offense-first club, the Edmonton Oilers are proving to be a tight, defensive squad in the NHL playoffs.

Following Friday night’s 3-1 victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals series at American Airlines Center, the Oilers have yielded just three tallies in their past two outings.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can qualify for the Stanley Cup finals Sunday at home.

The Oilers have employed a run-and-gun style for several seasons with two of the world’s top playmakers, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But they never made it out of the conference finals together.

A change was needed because the Oilers have not captured the Stanley Cup since 1990.

With the Stars producing just 10 shots through the opening 42 minutes, the Oilers’ defenders shut down the middle of the ice and denied the Stars easy entry into the offensive end.

X (Twitter) users responded Friday night to the Oilers’ defense and opportunistic offense, paced by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ two rare power-play goals. The special-teams markers backed the effort of goalie Stuart Skinner (19 saves) …

Perhaps playing in their final home game of the season, the Stars were in a pre-game giving mood …

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Oilers’ fans gathered downtown to experience the Stanley Cup action …

Playing in his 200th career playoff game, Joe Pavelski was scoreless with three hits and a minus-1 rating. The Stars center ranks 23rd all-time in postseason appearances and the 22 players ahead of him have all dressed for Stanley Cup-winning teams. Pavelski, who is proving to be a good babysitter, wants to join the elite club …

Did anyone see Stars defenseman Ryan Suter rough McDavid? …

The Oilers’ penalty-kill units ruled, holding the Stars scoreless on their first nine man-advantage situations in the series …

Nugent-Hopkins connected on Game 5’s “kick-starter,” compiling his 300th career power-play point (regular season and playoffs). The top-six forward scored around the net, converting the first power-play goal of the series …

Following a long stretch pass, Nugent-Hopkins “doubles down” and converted what proved to be the game-winning tally at 1:06 of the second period …

Taking advantage of Jeff Oettinger’s postseason weakness, Philip Broberg scored his first postseason goal by shooting over the glove of the Stars’ goalie. It was the 15th goal Oettinger surrendered on the one hole …

Final score: Oilers 3, Stars 1 …

The Oilers spoke of ending the series in Game 6 …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
