Known as an offense-first club, the Edmonton Oilers are proving to be a tight, defensive squad in the NHL playoffs.

Following Friday night’s 3-1 victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals series at American Airlines Center, the Oilers have yielded just three tallies in their past two outings.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can qualify for the Stanley Cup finals Sunday at home.

The Oilers have employed a run-and-gun style for several seasons with two of the world’s top playmakers, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But they never made it out of the conference finals together.

A change was needed because the Oilers have not captured the Stanley Cup since 1990.

With the Stars producing just 10 shots through the opening 42 minutes, the Oilers’ defenders shut down the middle of the ice and denied the Stars easy entry into the offensive end.

X (Twitter) users responded Friday night to the Oilers’ defense and opportunistic offense, paced by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ two rare power-play goals. The special-teams markers backed the effort of goalie Stuart Skinner (19 saves) …

Perhaps playing in their final home game of the season, the Stars were in a pre-game giving mood …

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Oilers’ fans gathered downtown to experience the Stanley Cup action …

Playing in his 200th career playoff game, Joe Pavelski was scoreless with three hits and a minus-1 rating. The Stars center ranks 23rd all-time in postseason appearances and the 22 players ahead of him have all dressed for Stanley Cup-winning teams. Pavelski, who is proving to be a good babysitter, wants to join the elite club …

Leave it to Wyatt Johnston to hit Joe Pavelski’s truck with a puck. 😅@armdog sat down with Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski of the @DallasStars to chat about Wyatt becoming part of the Pavelski family over the last 2 seasons. Full Feature: https://t.co/aTg1DY6l4y pic.twitter.com/Gs3Tiz0fFd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 1, 2024

Did anyone see Stars defenseman Ryan Suter rough McDavid? …

The Oilers’ penalty-kill units ruled, holding the Stars scoreless on their first nine man-advantage situations in the series …

Nugent-Hopkins connected on Game 5’s “kick-starter,” compiling his 300th career power-play point (regular season and playoffs). The top-six forward scored around the net, converting the first power-play goal of the series …

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (+430) opens the scoring in game 5👀🚨

Following a long stretch pass, Nugent-Hopkins “doubles down” and converted what proved to be the game-winning tally at 1:06 of the second period …

Taking advantage of Jeff Oettinger’s postseason weakness, Philip Broberg scored his first postseason goal by shooting over the glove of the Stars’ goalie. It was the 15th goal Oettinger surrendered on the one hole …

BROBERG PICKS HIS SPOT OFF THE FACE OFF 🚨🎯 OILERS LEAD 3-0 🔥#NHL | #LetsGoOilers | #TexasHockey

Final score: Oilers 3, Stars 1 …

The Oilers spoke of ending the series in Game 6 …

“Lot of work to be done. Want to get the job done on Sunday.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins post game on TNT pic.twitter.com/lz0zTgxRd9 — Adam (@OilersAdam) June 1, 2024