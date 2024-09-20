NHL News and Rumors

NHL right winger Kyle Okposo retires at age 36

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames

National Hockey League right winger Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota announced his retirement at age 36 on Thursday according to nhl.com. Okposo spent 17 seasons in the NHL with the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers. He was with the Islanders from 2007 to 2016, the Sabres from 2016 to 2024, and the Panthers for six regular season games and 17 postseason games as Florida and Okposo won the Stanley Cup for the very first time in 2024.

Okposo was the seventh overall pick by the Islanders in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. While with the Sabres, Okposo was their captain from 2022 to 2024.

Kyle Okposo in 2023-24

Okposo had 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 67 games, with all 22 points coming while with the Sabres. He was a +1 with 34 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one shorthanded point, 114 shots on goal, 131 faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, 75 hits, 20 takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

Okposo’s shorthanded point was an unassisted goal on December 21, 2023 in a 9-3 Sabres thrashing over the Toronto Maple Leafs at 11:04 of the second period. At the time, the Sabres went up 6-3. It was one of two goals Okposo scored in the contest as he also closed out the scoring from Peyton Krebs of Calgary, Alberta and Ryan Johnson of Irvine, California with four minutes and 58 seconds left in the final frame.

Okposo’s Regular Season Career Statistics

Okposo had 242 goals and 372 assists for 614 points in 1051 games. He was a -135 with 554 penalty minutes, 184 power-play points, nine shorthanded points, 34 game-winning goals, 2375 shots on goal, 1037 faceoff wins, 438 blocked shots, 953 hits, 561 takeaways, and 502 giveaways.

Okposo’s Playoff Statistics

Okposo had seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 41 NHL postseason games. He was a -4 with 21 penalty minutes, one power-play goal, one shorthanded goal, and one game-winning goal, 90 shots on goal, 50 faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 94 hits, 15 takeaways, and 17 giveaways. The postseason game-winning goal came in Okposo’s second career playoff game. It occurred on May 3, 2013 in game two of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals in a 4-3 Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Okposo scored from left winger Matt Moulson of North York, Ontario. and defenseman Mark Streit of Bern, Switzerland at 12:23 of the third period. The Islanders were once down 3-1 before they scored three unanswered goals.

Okposo had two postseason assists for the Panthers when they won the 2024 Stanley Cup. Both assists came in Panthers wins. On April 25, in game three of the first round, a 5-3 Florida win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Okposo helped set up defenseman Brandon Montour of Brantford, Ontario at 16:30 of the second period, which put the Panthers up 3-2 at the time. Then on May 12, in game four of the second round, a 3-2 Florida win over the Boston Bruins, Okposo notched an assist on the game-winning goal by Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland at 7:31 of the third period.

Topics  
Florida Panthers Islanders NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames

NHL right winger Kyle Okposo retires at age 36

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  39min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning name Victor Hedman captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23085308_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks centre Dakota Joshua recovering from testicular cancer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks
NHL defensemen Alexander Edler and Chris Wideman retire
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22780277_168396541_lowres-2
Devils defenseman Luke Hughes out long term with shoulder injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL defenseman Alex Goligoski retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top