College Football News and Rumors

Nick Saban receives Icon Award at the 2024 ESPYs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban of Fairmont, West Virginia was honoured Thursday night at the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California with the 2024 ESPY Icon Award. The award ceremony happens once a year and honours excellence in the sports world in all sports.

Saban retired on January 10 after a legendary college football career at the University of Alabama. He won six College Football National Championships with the Crimson Tide in the last 17 years. Saban also won one National Championship as the head coach of Louisiana State University. Saban’s seven national titles overall in College Football are the most ever. Saban has one more national championship than former Crimson Tide head coach Bear Bryant of Moro Bottom, Arkansas, who is second on the list with six.

Overall, Saban had a record of 292 wins, 71 losses and one tie. In 2009 and 2020, Saban had an undefeated record with the Crimson Tide. He posted a record of 14 wins and zero losses in 2009, and 13 wins and zero losses in 2020.

Saban received the ESPY Award from two players he coached at the University of Alabama, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football. They were running back Mark Ingram II of Hackensack, New Jersey, who was honoured in 2009, and quarterback Bryce Young of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was honoured in 2022.

It should be noted that the ESPY Icon Award is not presented every year. In fact, Saban is only the sixth recipient of the award. The other five were New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter of Pequannock Township, New Jersey (2015), two-time Olympic gold medalist and second leading women’s soccer player all-time in goals, Abby Wambach of Rochester, New York (2016), Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning of New Orleans, Louisiana (2016), Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2016), and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully of The Bronx, New York (2017).

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
Shilo Sanders

Son of Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Files for Bankruptcy

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2024
College Football News and Rumors
AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll
Rankings: Final AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 9 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Johnny Manziel on Club Shay Shay
Watch: Johnny Manziel Explains Secret Meeting To Return To Texas A&M
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 21 2024
College Football News and Rumors
A picture of The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.
College Football 12-Team Playoff: Explaining The 5+7 Model
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 20 2024
College Football News and Rumors
sherone moore hired to do list (1)
Intense, Focused Sherrone Moore Tackling Early College Football To-Do List As Michigan’s New Coach
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 27 2024
College Football News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland
College Football Coaching Candidates Begin To Line Up As Jim Harbaugh Departs Chance At Michigan Immortality For NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 25 2024
College Football News and Rumors
jj mccarthy declaresfor nfl (1)
College Football Fans React To Michigan Wolverines’ J.J. McCarthy Declaring For NFL Draft, Leaving Mark As CFP National Championship QB
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top