Despite it looking like Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury was closer than ever to being officially announced, it seems boxing fans may have to wait a little longer for the heavyweight super-fight. Promoter, Eddie Hearn, isn’t sure that Team Fury ever wanted the fight and is frustrated that it looks like the fight is off.

Will Fury vs Joshua ever happen? Who will the pair of heavyweight juggernauts fight instead? The Fury vs Joshua circus looks to have come to a close once and for all.

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Eddie Hearn Has His Say On Why The Fight Has Fallen Apart

Once again, just like it did last year, negotiations between the teams of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have failed to make the all-British mega-fight.

Despite there being several positive talks over the past fortnight or so between the two sides, the fight is further away than ever from happening. A purse split was agreed, as was a venue and date, but it seems there have been some finer details in the contract that neither side can agree to. Again, it’s the boxing fans that suffer and miss out on a quite extraordinary fight between two of the best heavyweights of the modern era.

AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, isn’t optimistic that the fight will get signed for December 3rd at the Principality Stadium, despite there being lots of positive discussions over the past few weeks about the fight. Hearn, who has been Joshua’s promoter since he turned professional almost a decade ago, had this to say on why the fight has seemingly broken down:

“As far as we’re concerned the fight’s off. We’re happy to continue the discussions.

“In our mind, he’s [Tyson Fury] not fighting Anthony Joshua. We’re more than happy to continue those conversations but what we’ve been told is the deadline is passed and so have the entire country.”

‼️ George Warren has now confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is off: "It fell down because quite frankly we got to a point where communication coming back from them was lacking. There was no ambition on their side to help me try and keep the thing going." [@talkSPORT] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 4, 2022

George Warren, who had been dealing with Team Joshua regarding this fight, says that it was the lack of communication from Hearn’s side that has put this fight off. However, Hearn has been sceptical all along as to whether Team Fury actually wanted the fight.

Mahmoud Charr and Derek Chisora have also reportedly received contracts from Team Fury, which says to Hearn that they were never serious about wanting to fight Anthony Joshua. ‘The Gypsy King’ had originally set a deadline of last Monday for Joshua’s team to respond to the contract, which they did, only a couple of day late.

“We have sent the final version of the contract back, they’ve come back with points and we were told that the fight is off by the man himself,” said Hearn.

This is a huge disappointment and kick in the teeth for boxing fans, who are desperate to see this super-fight happen.

“It’s still there. It’s still open for discussion. But we’re not going to play a game with a bloke that’s just coming out telling AJ it’s off, and then he’s a dosser, he’s got to sign it, etc.

“We’re not going to play a game. In our mind, Tyson Fury is not fighting Anthony Joshua. We’re more than happy to continue those conversations but what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed.”

The Matchroom Boxing kingpin insists he and Team Joshua were always up for the fight. It is evident that Hearn is still open to negotiations with the Fury camp, but that he is doubtful as to whether they were ever serious about the fight. He also added that Fury’s constant social media video and telling the world the fight was off, didn’t help proceedings one bit.

Lets hope that both Team Joshua and Team Fury can sort this out and get the fight on this year. If not, come back next year after the two fighters get another win under the belt and try again. The fight is simply too big not to happen!

Potential Fight Odds – Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

