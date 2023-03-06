News

No Timetable For Ja Morant To Return To Memphis Grizzlies

Dan Girolamo
After Sunday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said there is “no timetable” for when star guard Ja Morant will return to the team.

“We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games,” Jenkins said. “I mean, this is going be an ongoing healing process. … It’s really not a timetable situation.”

“He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made, but only time will tell,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to support him and we’re going to hold him accountable to make those changes.”

Ja Morant Suspended At Least Two-Games By The Memphis Grizzlies

Morant was suspended for two games by the Grizzlies after flashing a gun on his Instagram live early Saturday morning. Morant was seen with a gun at a nightclub in Denver hours after the Grizzlies lost to the Nuggets 113-97.

On Monday, police in Colorado said they will be investigating Morant’s actions at the nightclub when he flashed a gun. The police investigation will determine if Morant broke any gun laws.

In addition to the suspension, Morant has stepped away from the team. The 23-year-old released a statement on March 4, taking “full responsibility” for his actions as he seeks treatment for his stress and well-being.

Ja Morant Has Had Multiple Troubling Incidents This Year

Morant was previously the subject of a league investigation after a January incident in Memphis that he said led to a friend being banned from home games. Members of the visiting Indiana Pacers believed they saw a red dot pointed at them, and a team security guard believed the laser was attached to a gun.

The NBA did ban the unnamed individuals involved in the incident but found there was no gun involved.

This past summer, the head of security at a Memphis mall told the Post that Morant threatened him in a parking lot. According to an article in The Washington Post, the security guard also said a member of Morant’s group shoved him in the head.

Morant also had an altercation with a 17-year-old boy during a pickup basketball game at his house. The teenager told police that Morant and another man repeatedly punched him, sending the teen to the ground. Morant then allegedly went back inside and reemerged with a gun.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
