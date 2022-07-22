Noah Lyles Breaks Michael Johnson’s American Record in 200m

American sprinter Noah Lyles broke Michael John’s record in the 200m at the world track and field championships.

Lyles repeated as champion by posting a 19.31 time in the 200m, breaking Michael Johnson’s famous golden shoes time.

Lyles’ performance came just 15 minutes after Jamaican Shericka Jackson posted the second-fastest time ever. At 21.45, Jackson clocked in behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 time in the 1988 Olympics.

Noah Lyles Breaks American Record in 200m

Following a bronze-medal performance in the 2021 Olympics, Lyles bounced back with a 200m time of 19.31 at the world championships, shaving .01 off of Michael Johnson’s record from the 1996 Olympics.

Noah Lyles is now the 3rd fastest man ever in 200m at 19.31. This time is the new American record breaking the 26-year-old mark of 19.32 held by Michael Johnson. USA sweeps 1-2-3. pic.twitter.com/9lBmm27jVK — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 22, 2022

Lyles crossed the finish line with an unofficial time of 19.32 before it was changed to 19.31 on the scoreboard clock.

In a BBC interview, Lyles said the biggest difference for him this year has been the fact that he’s put less pressure on himself in 2022.

Lyles’ previous personal best was 19.50.

Lyles 200m Time Is The 4th-Fastest Ever

At 19.31, Lyles now owns the fourth-fastest time ever in the 200m.

He is also the third-fastest man to ever run the 200m.

Only Usain Bolt (twice) and Johan Blake have run faster times.

USA Sweeps Medals, Taking Gold, Silver, and Bronze in 200m

Team USA swept the podium in the 200m at the 2022 world track and field championships for just the second time ever.

While Lyles took home the gold, fellow countrymen Kenny Bednarek (19.77) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80) earned silver and bronze medals for their efforts.

At just 18 years old, Knighton became the youngest medalist in world championship history.

The only other time Team USA swept the podium in the 200m was 2005 in Helsinki.

It also marked the second time that Team USA swept the medals this year.

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell finished 1-2-3 in the 100m.

Lyles Thrives Off Of Home Crowd

After the race, Lyles said he felt like a rock star running in front of the home crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

“Through all the rounds when we would go out they’d be cheering our names but gosh darnit, when us three walked and they were already standing, already screaming our names out,” Lyles said. “You don’t hear that in Europe … they’re cheering for the countrymen. But we’re the countrymen here. And gosh darnit, that felt amazing.”

Fastest 200m Times Ever

After Lyles’ masterful performance, let’s go over the fastest 200m times ever.

