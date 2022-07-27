Notre Dame Reveals New 2022 College Football Jerseys

Notre Dame revealed new college football jerseys for the upcoming 2022 season, and the uniforms were shown off in a parody video of “The Hangover.” The clip mimics the scene in the film when the bachelor party friends make a deal to get Doug Billings back.

Head coach Marcus Freeman played Phil, tight end Michael Mayer starred as Alan, and defensive end Isaiah Foskey was Stu. Not to mention, former Fighting Irish players Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. made an appearance as well. In the funny video, the jersey is Doug and the Golics are gangsters.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas Feel It. October 8

The Fighting Irish will wear the Shamrock Series uniforms for their Oct. 8 game against the Cougars. Of course, the 2022 Shamrock Series will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Fighting Irish open their 2022 football season in Columbus, Ohio, where they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While the video was met with high praise, the jerseys, on the other hand, are receiving mixed feedback. Fans on Twitter are comparing the uniforms to Georgia Tech’s jerseys. It’s an astute observation. Both schools share similar colors in their jerseys.

Notre Dame leads the all-time record against BYU

As for the Notre Dame-BYU matchup on Oct. 8, these teams have not faced off since 2013. Based on the college football all-time record, Notre Dame is 6-2 against BYU. In the last meeting nine years ago, the Fighting Irish defeated the Cougars 23-13.

Notre Dame running back Cam McDaniel rushed for a career-high 117 yards against BYU in that 2013 meeting.

The largest margin of victory came in 1992, when Notre Dame pounded them 42-16. Jerome Bettis, Rick Mirer and Reggie Brooks contributed to the blowout win. Bettis rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to the Fighting Irish defeating the Cougars in 1992 and 2013, the team also beat them in 1993, 2003, 2005 and 2012.

However, BYU defeated them 21-14 in 1994, and then the team won 20-17 over Notre Dame again in 2004.

