Notre Dame wins Sugar Bowl to advance to College playoff semifinals

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered the Sugar Bowl on Thursday as a 1.5 point underdog, but came through as a 13 point winner. In front of 57, 267 spectators at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Fighting Irish defeated the University of Georgia Bulldogs 23-10.

Why the low attendance?

The game was initially to be played on the evening of New Year’s Day following the Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl, but was moved to Thursday afternoon because of a terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. A total of 15 people died when a man driving a pickup truck went into a crowd on Bourbon Street. There were 35 additional injuries.

The Bulldogs/Fighting Irish game no longer took place on a holiday, but the afternoon following the holiday. It is no surprise that the game had approximately 10,000 fewer spectators than originally anticipated.

Strong Second Quarter

The Fighting Irish outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 in the second quarter. Notre Dame had a 44 and 48 yard field goal from kicker Mitch Jeter of Salisbury, North Carolina, and a 13 yard touchdown pass from Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina to wide receiver Beaux Collins of Los Angeles, California.

Fighting Irish showed great defense

It was the Notre Dame defensive line that deserved the highest praise for the victory. The Bulldogs were limited to only 62 rushing yards as a team. Georgia also fumbled the football twice.

Second Half Impact on Special Teams

Notre Dame scored their 10 second half points on special teams. Jayden Harrison of Antioch, Tennessee had a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the third quarter. Meanwhile, Jeter made a 47 yard field goal for the only points in the fourth quarter.

Who is in the semifinals?

Notre Dame will now play Penn State in the Orange Bowl on January 9. Ohio State will play Texas in the Cotton Bowl on January 10.

 

