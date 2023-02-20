The 2023 college football recruiting class is nearly wrapped up. However, the consensus number one tight end and number one player out of Arizona, Duce Robinson, remains unsigned. Despite his plans to focus on two sports in college causing a delay in his signing, Robinson has already announced his intention to commit and sign with a school before move-in day. It’s widely believed that Robinson will be heading to Georgia, where he’ll be a major addition to the Bulldogs’ already impressive 2023 recruiting class.

No.1 Tight End Robinson to UGA

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Robinson is a highly sought-after prospect with a big senior campaign under his belt. He caught 84 passes for 1,614 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading his team to a state title appearance. His football scouting profile compares him to former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham, describing him as a receiver with a huge catch radius. It’s no surprise that Georgia is eager to add Robinson to their roster.

Here is a 6’6” TE running a go route on the boundary and effortlessly snagging a ball out in front of him. Duce Robinson is going to be a blast to watch. Big time UGA target. pic.twitter.com/PJExvIpZln — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) January 21, 2023

Robinson is a true two-sport superstar with many even comparing him to MLB start Aaron Judge. It is believed that his intention to play two sports in college is a sticking point in his signing. However, Robinson has set a deadline of April 1 to make a decision on his future. At that point, it is highly anticipated that he will sign for UGA.

Despite losing offensive coordinator and one of Robinson’s recruiters, Todd Monken, Georgia is still the front-runner to land Robinson. If he does choose to sign with the Bulldogs, he’ll be joining an already impressive recruiting class. Georgia is currently ranked second in the class of 2023 and has won back-to-back titles, making them an attractive destination for any top prospect.

As the April 1 deadline approaches, fans and recruiters will be eagerly waiting to see where Robinson decides to play college football. His commitment to Georgia would be a major boost to the Bulldogs’ offense. While his potential MLB career is impressive, his focus for the moment is on football. And Georgia is very likely his next destination.