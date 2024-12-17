Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl named NHL first star of the week

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from December 9-15, 2024. Draisaitl had three goals and six assists for nine points in three games. He had one goal and one assist for two points in a 2-1 Oilers win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 10, one goal and three assist for four points in a 7-1 Oilers win over the Minnesota Wild on December 12, and one goal and two assists for three points in a 6-3 Oilers win over the Vegas Golden Knights on December 14.

Also this past week, Draisaitl was a +5 with three power-play points, one game-winning goal, 13 shots on goal, and 20 faceoff wins. Draisaitl’s game-winning goal against the Golden Knights came at 10:46 of the second period. Defenseman Darnell Nurse of Hamilton, Ontario and Mattias Janmark of Stockholm, Sweden picked up the assists. At the time, the Oilers went up 4-0.

Leon Draisaitl in 2024-25

Draisaitl leads the NHL with 23 goals and seven game-winning goals. He also has 24 assists, 47 points, is a +16 with 10 penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, 90 shots on goal, 316 faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, eight hits, 15 takeaways, and 33 giveaways.

Oilers on a scoring binge

In the last six games, the Oilers have a record of five wins and one loss, and have outscored their opponents during that time by a combined score 30-16. Still, there are some concerns about the Oilers play on Monday in protecting the lead. Edmonton was leading the Florida Panthers 4-2 in the second period, before losing by a single goal of 6-5. Another area of concern is the discipline of Nurse, who took six penalty minutes against Florida.

Where are the Oilers in the standings?

Edmonton is in third place in the Pacific Division with 38 points. They have a record of 18 wins, 11 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 38 points. Edmonton leads the Calgary Flames by three points for a playoff spot.