Special afternoon and night, for sure.

For the first time since 1968, the entire roster of Major League Baseball’s teams participated on Opening Day.

Of course, 55 years ago, there were only 20 teams, 10 fewer than the modern game, but still, it’s special when all major league markets had a moment to celebrate the start of the 2023 season together …

Some moments were priceless …

On his first swing of 2023, Adley Rutschman leaves the yard! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/kjiycU1aCH — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2023

Other moments were not so special and not worth the cost of admission (or the price of a $185 million free-agent signing) …

Jacob deGrom's final line: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 7 K pic.twitter.com/0Po6V6QQGY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2023

And then there were some truly predictable moments …

MLB Rookies Get Opening Day Patch

The marketing department went into overdrive to commemorate the debuts of players appearing in their first Opening Day. The first-year players wore a patch and will be added to their rookie cards. (Too bad my 1980 Rickey Henderson Topps card didn’t include an MLB Debut patch …)

Made for the moment. Starting #OpeningDay, every player making their Major League debut will wear an “MLB Debut” patch on their uniform for their first game! That patch will then be added to @Topps trading cards, creating the ultimate rookie card. pic.twitter.com/Acs5dxZWRD — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2023

What’s Opening Day without a game-clinching catch …

MarGOODNESS GRACIOUS WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/2K5XUDkhxY — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 30, 2023

Or a well-executed relay …

And the new rules were well received …

From me, ⁦@PJ_Mooney⁩ ⁦@ctrent⁩ and ⁦@nickgroke⁩ The games this Opening Day have averaged over 20 minutes shorter so far than last Opening Day. A look at what it means – plus Marcus Stroman’s historic clock violation https://t.co/vNfZPyLrLc — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 31, 2023

Baseball is back and MLB’s marketing department also proved to be courteous to any fan who may need an excuse after missing work or school …

#OpeningDay is a holiday around these parts. Let’s treat it like one. pic.twitter.com/i56Qij0dvn — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2023