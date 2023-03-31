MLB News and Rumors

Opening Day 2023: Twitter Reacts To All 30 MLB Markets Celebrating The Return of Baseball

Jeff Hawkins
Special afternoon and night, for sure.  

For the first time since 1968, the entire roster of Major League Baseball’s teams participated on Opening Day. 

Of course, 55 years ago, there were only 20 teams, 10 fewer than the modern game, but still, it’s special when all major league markets had a moment to celebrate the start of the 2023 season together …

Some moments were priceless … 

Other moments were not so special and not worth the cost of admission (or the price of a $185 million free-agent signing) …

And then there were some truly predictable moments …

MLB Rookies Get Opening Day Patch

The marketing department went into overdrive to commemorate the debuts of players appearing in their first Opening Day. The first-year players wore a patch and will be added to their rookie cards. (Too bad my 1980 Rickey Henderson Topps card didn’t include an MLB Debut patch …) 

What’s Opening Day without a game-clinching catch …

Or a well-executed relay …

And the new rules were well received …

Baseball is back and MLB’s marketing department also proved to be courteous to any fan who may need an excuse after missing work or school …

MLB News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media).
