The College Football season completed its seventh week on Saturday with three ranked teams losing. On Friday, the 16th ranked University of Utah lost 27-19 to the Arizona State University Sun Devils. Then on Saturday, the third ranked University of Oregon Ducks upset the second ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes 32-31, and the 13th ranked Louisiana State University Tigers defeating the ninth ranked University of Mississippi Rebels 29-26 in overtime.

Of the three aforementioned games, the most significant was clearly the Oregon win over Ohio State. That is not just because the game featured two schools ranked in the top three, but because Oregon continued its undefeated season and now has improved to six wins and zero losses. Meanwhile, number one ranked Texas smoked 18th ranked Oklahoma 34-3.

Arizona State

The Sun Devils beat the Utes, due to strong second and fourth quarters, where they outscored their seeded opponent 7-3 in each period. The star of the game was Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo of Rio Linda, California, who had 22 rushes for 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 41 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Utes quarterback Cameron Rising was picked off three times as linebacker Caleb McCullough of Oxnard, California had two interceptions.

University of Oregon

The Ducks won the game with a 19 yard field goal with one minute and 47 seconds left by Atticus Sappington of Portland, Oregon. The Ducks were led offensively by quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii (341 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and 32 rushing yards and another major score), running back Jordan James of Nashville, Tennessee (115 yards rushing and one touchdown), and wide receiver Evan Stewart of Memphis, Tennessee (seven catches for 149 receiving yards and one touchdown).

Louisiana State University

The Tigers won in overtime on a 25 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier of Lake Charles, Louisiana to Kyren Lacy of Thibodaux, Louisiana. Nussmeier completed 22 of 51 passes for 337 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Lacy had five catches for 111 receiving yards and one touchdown.