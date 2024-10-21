Oregon takes over no.1 spot in College Football rankings

The University of Oregon Ducks are ranked number one in College Football for the first time in 12 years on Sunday. Thanks to a dominant 35-0 win over the University of Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, and a stunning 30-15 Georgia win over Texas, the Ducks replace the Longhorns in the latest Associated Press poll. Meanwhile, Texas drops to number five.

Where were the Ducks to start the year?

Oregon was ranked number three to begin the season. They were behind Georgia and Ohio State. However, after eight of 15 weeks, it is the Ducks ranked number one. They are undefeated at seven wins and zero losses, and are one of three teams in the Big Ten Conference that do not have a loss in 2024. Oregon is joined by Indiana (7-0) and Penn State (6-0).

Who have been the most dominant Duck?

The face of the University of Oregon Ducks is quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii. So far this season, Gabriel leads all of College Football with a 77% completion percentage, and the Big Ten, with 15 touchdown passes.

The Ducks are Gabriel’s third College Football team in six years. He was with the University of Central Florida Knights in the American Athletic Conference from 2019 to 2021, and the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 in 2022 and 2023. While with the Knights, Gabriel led the American Athletic Conference with 3570 passing yards and 32 touchdown catches in 2020. While with the Sooners, Gabriel led the Big 12 Conference in 2023 in passing yards (3660), pass completion percentage (69.3%), and touchdown catches (30).

Strange Looking Big Ten Conference

Anyway you look at it, it is a very strange looking Big Ten Conference. The fact there are now 18 teams in the conference is downright bizarre. Joining Oregon this year, are UCLA, the University of Southern California and the University of Washington. What is even more ridiculous is that the PAC 12 Conference still exists with only two teams. There you can find Oregon State and Washington State.