Orioles trade relief pitcher Mike Baumann to Mariners

The Baltimore Orioles have traded relief pitcher Mike Baumann of Mahtomedi, Minnesota to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumours.com. In addition to Baumann, the Mariners acquire catcher Michael Perez of Catano, Puerto Rico. In return, the Orioles receive catcher prospect Blake Hunt of Costa Mesa, California.

Mike Baumann with the Orioles in 2024

Baumann has spent the last four seasons pitching for the Orioles. In 2024, he has pitched in 17 games and has a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.44. During 18 1/3 innings pitched, Baumann has given up 18 hits, seven earned runs, two home runs, and nine walks, to go along with 16 strikeouts, two holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.47. The win came in a 7-5 Orioles victory over the Boston Red Sox on April 10, as Baumann struck out three batters in a single inning. The holds came in a 9-7 Orioles win over the Kansas City Royals on April 20 and in a 4-2 Orioles win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 22.

Baumann’s Breakout 2023 MLB Season

Baumann led all relief pitchers in the Major Leagues last season with 10 victories. He had a record of 10-1 with an earned run average of 3.76. During 60 games and 64 2/3 innings pitched, Baumann gave up 52 hits, 27 earned runs, seven home runs, and 33 walks, to go along with 61 strikeouts, six holds, and a WHIP of 1.31.

Baumann struggles in Mariners debut

It was a tough Mariners debut for Baumann, who pitched two thirds of an inning in a 5-0 Mariners loss to the New York Yankees and was anything but effective. Of his 12 pitches, only three were strikes, and he had two walks and two wild pitches.

Perez and Hunt moving around

Perez is joining his fourth Major League team, as he has previously caught for the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. He never caught for the Orioles. Hunt has never caught a Major League game, and has been in the organizations of the San Diego Padres, Rays and Mariners.