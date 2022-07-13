Ozzie Guillen Calls Out Jon Heyman To A Fight

Former professional baseball player and manager Ozzie Guillen took to Twitter on Wednesday to confront Jon Heyman about some of his recent comments. These comments all stem from what Ozzie Guillen said about Tony La Russa after one of the White Sox’s most recent games. Jon Heyman then made a comment that Guillen didn’t like.

Heyman has been in the news a few times for a few different reasons. He hasn’t been somebody that’s ever held back on anything that he’s said about players, coaches, or media members. This isn’t the first time that he’s been in the news about something like this and it’s certainly not going to be the last.

What Started The Ozzie Guillen and Jon Heyman Fight?

This all started from Guillen saying he wants Tony La Russa to be that guy the White Sox need. Chicago has struggled mightily this season and Ozzie believes La Russa could be part of the issue.

Ozzie Guillen & Scott Podsednik have had enough



Podsednik: "We need to hear Tony [La Russa] say 'the way we're taking the field and what we're doing is unacceptable.'"



Ozzie: "I want him [La Russa] to be THAT guy. The White Sox need THAT guy." pic.twitter.com/p1L48eJPg4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 12, 2022

Jon Heyman saw the news and then took to Twitter for a blow at Guillen.

Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show https://t.co/VvXe9YFRsh — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 12, 2022

After the comment, Ozzie Guillen fired back at Jon Heyman,

“Hate me why? Because of bad English? Because I won? Am loud? Good looking? Rich? I don’t need to insult anyone to get a job. Maybe you think I do. Tired you putting me down. Maybe you think you can because your privilege and I am not?”

Guillen added,

“I have always defended Tony because I love the guy in many ways. So don’t talk shit without knowing who I talk to and what I say. My wife will be piss and I have changed but you asked for it. You clown. You will never be better then anything you do in life including tv. Payaso”

Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me. Let’s settle it. Let’s raise money Jon me and you the ring. Whatever money we raise goes to charity. I am not perfect, but tired you hiding behind you a writer.

Jon Heyman didn’t seem to want to get into much more with Ozzie Guillen after the situation, so Heyman told him that if he gave him a charity of his choice to donate $500 to, he would send the money and call it a day.