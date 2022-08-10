Padres enjoy Juan Soto home run, Manny Machado walk off

The San Diego Padres likely had the best MLB trade deadline out of any team that we’ve seen in the past decade. With the addition of superstar Juan Soto, it would be tough to say that the Padres aren’t one of the teams to beat now in the National League.

Shockingly and surprisingly, the Padres have not been playing great baseball ever since they acquired Soto. They were looking to get back on track and were able to do so in their second game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. They ended up winning 7-4 and Juan Soto even hit a home run in this game.

Padres Aren’t Worried About Recent Stretch

The struggling Padres aren’t too worried about how they’ve played. According to MLB.com, some of their stars had the following to say:

“Once we get going, and we get hot, it’s going to be a scary lineup,” Machado said. “A scary team.” “There’s only one way to start a winning streak,” Soto said. “That’s winning the first one. It was really important for the team to get the energy back.”

The new guy is firing up the team, says Manny Machado:

“He started screaming at the dugout, like, ‘Let’s go, we got this,’ — just trying to motivate the guys,” Machado said. “He set that tone from the get-go.” “I’m going to be excited to see what he brings down the road,” Machado said. “Especially being a champion — that’s what we needed here, overall. I could feed off of that. I could learn off of that. I’ve been to a World Series. But he won it. It’s a little different.

Exciting Future For San Diego

Fernando Tatis is also playing in some rehab assignments, which means that he should be back in San Diego sometime soon. It’s an exciting time for the Padres and this team has a legitimate chance of making noise not only this season, but for the next decade.