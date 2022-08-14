MLB News and Rumors

Padres GM AJ Preller throws shade at Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jon Conahan
The San Diego Padres keep having unfortunate problems with Fernando Tatis Jr. and the most recent one is probably the worst out of them all. Tatis is going to miss the remainder of this season, including the playoffs, and the first 43 games of next season.

With the added addition of Juan Soto, the Padres were hoping that they could possibly win a World Series this season. To say this likely takes them out of that conversation is tough, but it’s certainly going to be more difficult than it was before.

AJ Preller Fernando Tatis Jr Statement

Preller had the following to say, according to ESPN:

“He’s somebody that from the organization’s standpoint we’ve invested time and money into,” Preller told reporters. “When he’s on the field, he’s a difference-maker. You have to learn from the situations. We were hoping that from the offseason to now that there would be some maturity, and obviously with the news today, it’s more of a pattern and it’s something that we’ve got to dig a bit more into. … I’m sure he’s very disappointed. But at the end of the day, it’s one thing to say it. You’ve got to start showing by your actions.”

Preller added: “I think what we need to get to is a point in time we trust [him]. Over the course of the last six or seven months, that’s been something that we haven’t been really able to have there.

“I think from our standpoint, obviously he’s a great talent, he’s a guy we have a lot of history with and do believe in, but these things only work when there’s trust both ways.”

The Padres are going to have to figure this thing out with Fernando Tatis. He’s one of the best players in the world and is going to be vital to San Diego’s success in the coming decade.

