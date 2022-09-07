Pat McAfee Hired for Full-Time “College Gameday” Role

Pat McAfee lives the dumbest life

Former Indianapolis Colts punter, Pat McAfee took to Twitter to tell us his life was the dumbest on Tuesday. McAfee is the newest member of “College Gameday” having secured a full-time role that will see him on-air this Saturday. This is just the latest in a long line of gigs the former NFL star has cashed in on over the past year.

It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly Will lead show manana w/ all the deets 🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

At the end of 2021, “The Pat McAfee Show”, a podcast hosted by the man himself, signed a deal reportedly worth $120m with FanDuel. He then went on join the WWE as an announcer on

“Friday Night Smackdown”. This new role will likely require McAfee to give up the WWE role, possibly temporarily. It is possible outside of the college football season, he could resume his announcing duties.

In addition to the “College Gameday” role, he also signed a contract with Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions”. This will see him host alternative broadcasts of four college football games similar to the ManningCast.

Punt to win

McAfee started his college career as a kicker for West Virginia in 2005. The following year he took over punting duties, and he was eventually drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2009. In 2010, he was arrested for public intoxication after being found soaking wet from jumping in a canal! After eight otherwise successful years in the NFL he retired and his foray into media began.

Upon his retirement he worked for Barstool Sports briefly before setting up his own media company which eventually led to “The Pat McAfee Show”. This led to opportunities with various companies including ESPN, FOX Sports, Sirius and of course, the WWE. The fact that he has parlayed this into several multi-million contracts is testament to his business savvy. It’s certainly been a fun ride for Pat McAfee fans so far, and it is far from over. They will be looking forward to many more more moments like the below clip to entertain them for years to come.