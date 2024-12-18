Patrik Laine registers 11th NHL hat trick

Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland registered his 11th National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday, He accomplished the feat in a 6-1 Canadiens win over the Buffalo Sabres. Keeping with the number 11, that is the number of games in a row the Sabres have now lost.

Of Laine’s 11 NHL hat tricks, eight have been with the Winnipeg Jets, two have been with the Columbus Blue Jackets and now one with the Montreal Canadiens. Laine actually had a five goal game on November 24, 2018 in an 8-4 Jets win over the St. Louis Blues. There have only been three five goal games in the NHL since then. They were accomplished by New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden, San Jose Sharks right winger Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland, and Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona.

Inside look at Laine’s hat trick

Laine scored the game-winning goal at 6:26 of the first period on the power play to put the Canadiens up 2-0. Nick Suzuki of London, Ontario and left winger Juraj Slafkovsky of Kosice, Slovakia (the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft) picked up the assists. Laine’s second goal of the game was at 9:45 of the second period on the power-play from Suzuki and Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson of Holland, Michigan. Laine’s hat trick was at 10:55 of the second period on the power-play from Cole Caufield of Stevens Point, Wisconsin and Hutson. Laine in fact is the first player this season, and the first player in three years to score three power play goals in a game.

Laine in 2024-25

Patrik Laine has six goals and one assist for seven points in seven games. He is a -5 with two penalty minutes, six power-play points, one game-winning goal, 24 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, eight blocked shots, four hits, three takeaways, and three giveaways.