UFC News and Rumors

Paulo Costa Out; Kamaru Usman Steps In To Face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
kamaru usman

In a major shakeup to the UFC 294 lineup, Paulo Costa has been forced to withdraw from his co-main event bout against Khamzat Chimaev due to not being medically cleared with a staph infection. As a result, the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev is now off. The UFC was then able to find a replacement and it is the former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who is moving up in weight on just 11 days’ notice to take on surging middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event.

This is a seismic shift for the upcoming pay-per-view, with Usman moving up to middleweight following back-to-back welterweight title fight losses to current champion Leon Edwards. Prior to the consecutive losses, Usman reigned longly over the 170-pound division and racked up five title defenses. He has not competed since UFC 286 in March. Chimaev, on the other hand, has not fought for even longer. His most recent win was vs. Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September 2022. Chimaev missed weight before the bout. After some discussion between his team and the UFC brass, Chimaev ultimately elected to move up to middleweight, where he already has two wins in the UFC.

This now makes two brand new headlining fights for UFC 294 with the main event being a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski after Charles Oliveira had to withdraw due to a gruesome cut above his eye and now the co-main event being a middleweight matchup between the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the former No. 4 ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. This fight card is absolutely stacked, check out the entire fight card for UFC 294 on October 21st live in Abu Dhabi below.

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title
  • Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
  • Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
  • Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya
  • Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
  • Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood
  • Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
charles oliveira

Charles Oliveira Withdraws from UFC 294 with Gruesome Cut; Alexander Volkanovski Saves The Day

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
edson barboza
Edson Barboza Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 10 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 8/22
New Heavyweight Matchup Headlines UFC Sao Paolo on November 4th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 9 2023
UFC News and Rumors
sodiq yusuff
UFC Vegas 81 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Sodiq Yusuff To Earn Over $250k In Payout For Main Event Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 9 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 81
How to Watch UFC Vegas 81: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 9 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber
UFC’s Revenue Hits Record Highs Following Merger
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 5 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 156 - bobby green
Bobby Green Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top