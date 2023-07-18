Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov Cancelled And Off UFC 291

Paulo Costa’s middleweight bout against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 has been cancelled, according to reports. The fight was scheduled to take place on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Paulo Costa is OFF according to Ikram’s camp the new fight that is in the works is

Ikram Aliskerov vs Roman Dolidze per @judobetter995 pic.twitter.com/iMUgCHN1LC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 17, 2023

The cancellation comes as a major surprise, as Costa and Aliskerov were both coming off impressive wins. Costa had won his last fight, while Aliskerov had won his last six.

The Reason for the Cancellation

The reason for the cancellation has not been officially announced, but it is believed to be due to a Costa being rebooked for a bigger fight later in the year. It is a major blow to UFC 291 which was shaping up to be one of the best fight cards of the year and now losing one of the more anticipated fights of the night it has taken a major hit.

UFC 291 Fight Card after Cancellation

It remains to be seen who will be stepping into fight Ikram Aliskerov on just two weeks’ notice but there are rumors that Roman Dolidze could be the one to throw his name into the hat. Aliskerov vs. Dolidze would be a high-level fight between two dangerous middleweight contenders that the fight fans would sure be excited to see come to fruition.

Even if that fight does happen, it will most likely be on the prelims than it would be on the main card. So, the UFC will be looking to reshape the main card but in the meantime this is the remaining fights on next weekend’s UFC 291 PPV event live from Salt Lake City, Utah

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. EST)

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – Vacant BMF Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Televised Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 P.M. EST)

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6 P.M. EST)

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira