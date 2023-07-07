UFC News and Rumors

Pedro Munhoz Replaces Henry Cejudo to Face Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Garrett Kerman
MMA: UFC 239-Vera vs Hernandez

The UFC has announced that Pedro Munhoz will replace Henry Cejudo to face Marlon Vera at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19, 2023. The news comes after Cejudo withdrew from the fight due to a shoulder injury

Cejudo’s Withdrawal

Last week, former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced that he had suffered a shoulder injury and had been forced to withdraw from UFC 292. This was a highly anticipated fight, as Cejudo had been wanting to get his win back after losing a close split decision to Aljamain Sterling back in May for the bantamweight title. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see get back in there.

Munhoz Steps In

With Cejudo out, the UFC quickly began working on finding a replacement opponent for Marlon Vera. It didn’t take long for them to settle on Pedro Munhoz, a perennial top-10 bantamweight. Munhoz is coming off a unanimous decision win over Chris Gutierrez in April 2023 and is looking to continue his winning streak against Vera.

Vera’s Reaction

Marlon Vera was disappointed to hear that Cejudo had withdrawn from the fight, but he is excited to face Munhoz instead. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Vera said, “I’m happy that Pedro Munhoz stepped up. He’s a tough guy, he’s a warrior, he’s a true fighter. I’m excited to fight him”

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

The UFC 292 bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz is shaping up to be an exciting matchup. While fans were disappointed to hear that Henry Cejudo had withdrawn from the fight, they can still look forward to seeing two of the top bantamweights in the world face off in Boston on August 19, 2023, as this fight will certainly not disappoint.
Vera is still working towards getting that coveted title shot meanwhile, Munhoz is trying to get a big win on their resume to move up the rankings in hopes of his own title shit in the near future. Whoever wins this fight has title aspirations in mind and a win against one another this weekend at UFC 290 puts them in a prime position to make a move in the bantamweight rankings.
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
