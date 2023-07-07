Pedro Munhoz Replaces Henry Cejudo to Face Marlon Vera at UFC 292

The UFC has announced that Pedro Munhoz will replace Henry Cejudo to face Marlon Vera at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19, 2023. The news comes after Cejudo withdrew from the fight due to a shoulder injury

Cejudo’s Withdrawal

Last week, former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced that he had suffered a shoulder injury and had been forced to withdraw from UFC 292. This was a highly anticipated fight, as Cejudo had been wanting to get his win back after losing a close split decision to Aljamain Sterling back in May for the bantamweight title. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see get back in there.

Munhoz Steps In

With Cejudo out, the UFC quickly began working on finding a replacement opponent for Marlon Vera. It didn’t take long for them to settle on Pedro Munhoz, a perennial top-10 bantamweight. Munhoz is coming off a unanimous decision win over Chris Gutierrez in April 2023 and is looking to continue his winning streak against Vera.

Vera’s Reaction

Marlon Vera was disappointed to hear that Cejudo had withdrawn from the fight, but he is excited to face Munhoz instead. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Vera said, “I’m happy that Pedro Munhoz stepped up. He’s a tough guy, he’s a warrior, he’s a true fighter. I’m excited to fight him”

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz