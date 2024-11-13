Penguins trade Lars Eller to Capitals

There was a trade made in the National Hockey League on Tuesday. According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded centre Lars Eller of Rodovre, Denmark to the Washington Capitals for as third round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft and a fifth round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Returning to the Capitals

Eller played seven seasons with the Capitals from 2016 to 2023. In 488 games while playing in the capital city of the United States, he had 87 goals and 121 assists for 208 points. He was a +5 with 256 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, six shorthanded points, 10 game-winning goals, 876 shots on goal, 3223 faceoff wins, 276 blocked shots, 481 hits, 258 takeaways, and 273 giveaways.

Stanley Cup champion

Eller was on the Capitals team that won the 2018 Stanley Cup. The Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. In 24 games, Eller had seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. He was a +6 with 18 penalty minutes, four power-play points, 52 shots on goal, 67 faceoff wins, eight blocked shots, 53 hits, 10 takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Also in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, Eller led the NHL with three postseason game-winning goals. He scored the winners for the Capitals in game three of the first round (a 3-2 Capitals win over the Columbus Blue Jackets), in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals (a 6-2 Capitals win over the Tampa Bay Lightning), and in game five of the Stanley Cup Finals (a 4-3 Capitals win over the Vegas Golden Knights).

Who else has Eller played for?

In addition to the Capitals and Penguins, Eller has played for three other franchises. He was with the St. Louis Blues in the 2009 to 2010 season, the Montreal Canadiens from 2010 to 2016, and the Colorado Avalanche from 2022 to 2023.

Eller in 2024-25

In 17 games this season with the Penguins, Eller had four goals and three assists for seven points. He is a -4 with 10 penalty minutes, 27 shots on goal, 103 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 17 hits, two takeaways, and 12 giveaways.