NHL News and Rumors

Penguins trade Lars Eller to Capitals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24614090_168396541_lowres-2

There was a trade made in the National Hockey League on Tuesday. According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded centre Lars Eller of Rodovre, Denmark to the Washington Capitals for as third round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft and a fifth round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Returning to the Capitals

Eller played seven seasons with the Capitals from 2016 to 2023. In 488 games while playing in the capital city of the United States, he had 87 goals and 121 assists for 208 points. He was a +5 with 256 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, six shorthanded points, 10 game-winning goals, 876 shots on goal, 3223 faceoff wins, 276 blocked shots, 481 hits, 258 takeaways, and 273 giveaways.

Stanley Cup champion

Eller was on the Capitals team that won the 2018 Stanley Cup. The Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. In 24 games, Eller had seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. He was a +6 with 18 penalty minutes, four power-play points, 52 shots on goal, 67 faceoff wins, eight blocked shots, 53 hits, 10 takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Also in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, Eller led the NHL with three postseason game-winning goals. He scored the winners for the Capitals in game three of the first round (a 3-2 Capitals win over the Columbus Blue Jackets), in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals (a 6-2 Capitals win over the Tampa Bay Lightning), and in game five of the Stanley Cup Finals (a 4-3 Capitals win over the Vegas Golden Knights).

Who else has Eller played for?

In addition to the Capitals and Penguins, Eller has played for three other franchises. He was with the St. Louis Blues in the 2009 to 2010 season, the Montreal Canadiens from 2010 to 2016, and the Colorado Avalanche from 2022 to 2023.

Eller in 2024-25

In 17 games this season with the Penguins, Eller had four goals and three assists for seven points. He is a -4 with 10 penalty minutes, 27 shots on goal, 103 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 17 hits, two takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Penguins Washington Capitals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24614090_168396541_lowres-2

Penguins trade Lars Eller to Capitals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24686395_168396541_lowres-2
Flames winger Anthony Mantha out for the season with ACL injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24630727_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks trade right winger Daniel Sprong to Kraken
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames
Jets need healthy Nikolaj Ehlers to remain red hot
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23095609_168396541_lowres-2
Bruins sign center Tyler Johnson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24440363_168396541_lowres-3
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg out six weeks with a lower body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top