Penn State qualifies for College Football Playoff semifinals

The quarterfinals of the 12-team College Football playoff began on New Year’s Eve evening with the Fiesta Bowl from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Penn State University Nittany Lions defeated Boise State University Broncos by a score of 31-14.

Who starred for the Nittany Lions?

Penn State was led offensively by running back Kaytron Allen of Norfolk, Virginia. On Tuesday night, he had 17 carries for 134 rushing yards. That was the second most number of rushing yards that Allen has had in a college football game. On November 24, 2023, Allen had 137 rushing yards in a 42-0 Penn State romp over Michigan State. This season, Allen has 201 rushes for 1026 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns, along with 17 catches for 147 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

Three of Penn State’s four touchdowns came through the air. Drew Allar of Medina, Ohio had three touchdown passes. Two major scores went to Tyler Warren of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and one went to Omari Evans of Killeen, Texas. Warren’s touchdowns were for 11 and 13 yards, while Evans’s touchdown catch was for 38 yards. Penn State’s other touchdown was a 58-yard run by Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton of Shillington, Pennsylvania. Singleton finished the game with 87 rushing yards.

The Nittany Lions got off to a great start. They dominated the Broncos by scoring for the first 14 points.

Who beat the Nittany Lions and Broncos this season?

The Nittany Lions have only lost two games all year. They were beaten 20-13 by Ohio State on November 2 and 45-37 by Oregon on December 7 in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Broncos only lost one game all season prior to Tuesday. The Mountain West Conference champions were beaten 37-34 to Oregon on September 7 before winning 11 straight games.

Who will the Nittany Lions play next?

Penn State will play the winner of Georgia and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs and Fighting Irish will play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday evening.