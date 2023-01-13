NCAAF

PETA Asks Georgia to Retire Their Live Bulldog Mascot Uga

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Georgia
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Animal rights group, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for college football national champions, Georgia to stop the use of their live bulldog mascot, Uga. PETA cite concerns about a growing demand for breathing-impaired breeds like bulldogs and worries that Uga is promoting breeding of these types of dogs.

Uga should retire PETA says

PETA has penned a letter to Georgia asking the back-to-back national champions asking the school to retire their live bulldog mascot, Uga. In a letter to University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead, PETA says that the school can be a winner in treatment of animals as well as football.

“As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman asks. “PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

Treated like royalty

Uga, who is treated like a king, did not travel for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Instead, he watched from the comfort of home. The school said that the journey would have been too difficult for the beloved bulldog.

When Uga goes to watch games live, he travels in luxury. He has his own car that is air-conditioned especially for him, and on gameday it is the same. Uga has his own air-conditioned tent that he watches the game on the sideline from.

The current mascot is Uga X, and the bulldog has been a staple of UGA games since 1956.

PETA says that Uga is a ”living, feeling being, not a toy to be carted to chaotic football stadiums across the country and trotted out in front of scores of screaming fans.” However, Uga’s treatment is akin to more of royalty than a dog.

PETA’s concern about breathing-impaired dogs being bred in the US may be valid. The practice is banned in other countries, but it is unlikely Uga is going anywhere anytime soon, with the possible exception of more football games.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
spencer rattler

South Carolina Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler To Return Next Season

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 11 2023
NCAAF
TCU’s National Championship Run Worth $2.5 Billion in Media Exposure Value
TCU’s National Championship Run Worth $2.5 Billion in Media Exposure Value
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 11 2023
NCAAF
stetson bennett 6
Georgia Blowout of TCU Leads to Lowest Ever Viewing Figures of National Championship in BCS/CFP Era
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2023
NCAAF
georgia wings
Georgia Players Eat Chicken Wings on Sideline During CFP National Championship Win Against TCU
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2023
NCAAF
Georgia Becomes First Back-To-Back National Champions Since 2012
Georgia Becomes First Back-To-Back National Champions Since 2012
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2023
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Oregon at Georgia
Georgia High Schools to Have Starting QB in CFP National Championship Game for 8th Successive Season
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 9 2023
NCAAF
national championship trophy 2
5 Players to Watch in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top