PFL, UFC Veteran Stevie Ray Announces Retirement for Second Time

Scottish fighter Stevie Ray has announced his retirement from MMA for the second time in his 14-year career. Ray made the announcement on Instagram after suffering a TKO loss to Clay Collard at PFL 6 on Friday, which marked his third straight loss. Ray has been competing professionally since 2010 and has fought for both the PFL and UFC.

A Look Back at Ray’s Career

Ray began his professional MMA career in 2010, fighting for various promotions in Scotland before signing with Cage Warriors in 2013. He won the Cage Warriors lightweight title in 2015 and successfully defended it twice before signing with the UFC in 2016. Ray had a successful run in the UFC, earning notable wins over the likes of Ross Pearson, Joe Lauzon, and Michael Johnson. He left the UFC in 2020 and signed with the PFL, where he made it to the semifinals in his first season.

Retirement Announcement

Ray announced his retirement on Instagram, saying, “Fourteen years of service done.” He also thanked his fans and supporters for their love and encouragement throughout his career. Ray had previously announced his retirement in 2020 but returned to the sport a year later to sign with the PFL.

Ray’s Legacy

Ray leaves behind a legacy as one of Scotland’s greatest MMA fighters. He finishes his career with a record of 25-10 and notable wins over several UFC veterans. Ray has expressed interest in coaching and passing on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of fighters.

Stevie Ray’s retirement marks the end of a successful career in MMA. Despite suffering three straight losses, Ray leaves behind a legacy as one of Scotland’s greatest fighters. His contributions to the sport will not be forgotten, and his interest in coaching suggests that he will continue to have an impact on the MMA community.