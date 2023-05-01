News

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid Not Expected to Play in NBA 2nd Round Series Opener Against Boston

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Joel Embiid injury vs. Brooklyn

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be without their top player Joel Embiid when they visit the Boston Celtics Monday in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden where Boston is favored by -10 points and -480 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is +390. The total is 213.5.

The Sixers come into the game with a 58-28 overall record (including playoffs). Philadelphia, which is the #2 seed, swept the Brooklyn Nets 4-0 in their opening round series. The 3rd seeded Celtics enter with an overall mark of 61-27. They advanced with a 4-2 series win over the Atlanta Hawks.

All Eyes on Joel Embiid in Round 2

Embiid is still listed as doubtful with a sprained right knee. Without him, it’s tough to imagine a scenario in which Philly can spring the upset. The 7-foot-2, 280-pound MVP favorite participated in post-practice shooting drills on Sunday. But it was his first workout since spraining his lateral collateral ligament in Game 3 of their opening-round series against the Nets. 

Embiid hasn’t practiced since the injury but on Sunday, he did some light shooting:

Harden Also Hurting Heading Into Round 2

James Harden is dealing with left Achilles soreness and a shooting slump. His problems started late in the regular season and carried over into the first-round series against the Nets where he connected on just 34.3%, including making just 9 of 34 two-point attempts.

Against Brooklyn, Harden was inconsistent. He was 7of 13 from three-point range in Game 1 (23 points) but was just 1 of 8 from inside the arc. He followed that up with only eight points on 3 of 13 shooting (including 1of 5 from two-point range) in Game 2. Harden bounced back with 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting in Game 3 (prior to his ejection), but he had only 17 points on 4 of 18 shooting in the closeout Game 4.

He did draw eight free-throw attempts in that game after finishing with only three across the first three games combined, but he wound up shooting a horrific 7 of 30 in the series.

Then there was the ejection in Game 3:

Celtics Favored To Win Series vs 76ers

It feels like there should be several prices based on Embiid’s availability. But we’ll take what we can get. BetOnline has Boston as a -450 series favorite with Philadelphia at +360.

The Celtics would be favored even if Embiid were 100%. Especially with the “Jays” Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way:

Bottom Line

More than anything else, Embiid’s health will define this series. If he’s physically compromised in any way, it’s hard to see the Sixers having enough firepower to beat their division rivals.

The Celtics’ strengths are many. They boast strong three-point shooting, Tatum and Brown are elite players and the backcourt is as good as it gets in terms of defense. Philadelphia will need to be far better than they were against the Nets to have a chance in this series.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time

Author image Colin Lynch  •  10h
News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams
Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top