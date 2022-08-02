The Philadelphia Phillies were buyers at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Despite being 10 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, Philadelphia is still in the thick of things in the National League wildcard hunt. They currently lead the St. Louis Cardinals by one game for the final playoff spot in the National League. The Phillies are at 55 wins and 47 losses, and the Cardinals are at 54 wins and 48 losses.

Brandon Marsh

The outfielder from Buford, Georgia was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Phillies for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. In 93 games, 323 plate appearances, and 292 at bats, Marsh batted .226 with eight home runs and 37 runs batted in. He also scored 34 runs, and had 66 hits, nine doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases, 22 walks, an on base percentage of .284, slugging percentage of .353, 103 total bases, three sacrifice flies, and three sacrifice bunts.

Marsh is in his second full Major League Baseball season after a season and over a half with the Los Angeles Angels. There were reports a few days ago that the Angels were considering trading their star multi-positional sensation Shohei Ohtani, but decided to trade Marsh instead.

David Robertson

The closer from Birmingham, Alabama was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Phillies for minor league right handed pitcher Ben Brown. In 36 games with the Cubs, Robertson had a record of three wins and zero losses with 14 saves and an earned run average of 2.23. In 40 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 23 hits, 10 earned runs, and 19 walks, along with 51 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.04.

Unlike Marsh who does not have a lot of Major League experience, Robertson has 14 years of big league experience. He was with the New York Yankees for nine seasons from 2008 to 2014, and again from 2017 to 2018, with the Chicago White Sox from 2015 to 2017, the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 and the Cubs in 2022.

The Phillies will be hoping Robertson pitches better than his first time with Philadelphia in 2019. That year he had a high earned run average of 5.40 and a poor WHIP of 1.04 in 36 games.

While with the Yankees in 2011 was an American League All-Star. That season he pitched 70 games and had a record of four wins and zero losses with one save and an amazing earned run average of 1.08. In 66 2/3 innings 11 years ago, Robertson only gave up 40 hits, eight earned runs, and 35 walks to go along with 100 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.13.

The Minor Leaguers Traded

O’Hoppe of West Islip, New York, was the Phillies’s 23rd round pick in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft. This season with the Reading Fightin Phills of the Eastern League (AA), O’Hoppe batted .269 with 15 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Brown of East Setauket, New York was the Phillies’s 33rd round pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. This season with Jersey Shore of the South Atlantic League (A+), he had a record of three wins and five losses in 16 games and 73 innings pitched with 105 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.08.