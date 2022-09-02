News

Phillies complete insane feat not done since 1901

Jon Conahan
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an insane accomplishment on Wednesday night during their beatdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia was able to have every hitter in their lineup have at least two hits in the same game. It was the first time that this has happened in Philadelphia history since 1901. Not only that, but it was the 35th time that this has ever happened in baseball history.

Phillies Starters All Had Two Hits

The Phillies are happy with how they played and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“I’ve been in many of those kinds of losses before,” Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber said. “They happen. You don’t want them to happen, but they happen. You can’t worry about it. If you go out there and think about it, what are you going to do well? You’ve got to focus on what’s ahead of you today. Does it stink in the moment? Absolutely. But you have to keep things in perspective. There’s nothing we could do about them after they were over. We came together today and were ready to play. We did our thing.”

“You have to adapt if you want to stick around in this game,” he said. “I’ve got a job to do. You’ve got to roll with the punches sometimes. It’s not always going to be fair, but it’s a business. That’s all it is.”

“He’s stretched out now,” Thomson said. “Theoretically, you could keep him for a while and then if you need to stretch him back out you do that. We haven’t talked about it. We need to get Wheels back first.”

Phillies Are Peaking At The Right Time

The Philadelphia Phillies might have had a somewhat disappointing series against the Diamondbacks until their game on Wednesday night, but for the most part this season, this team is truly starting to figure it out. They can be scary come playoff time if things go the way that many are expecting them to.

“It’s the nature of the game, but the way he’s handled it, he’s always been the same guy with the same personality, ready to make a start,” Schwarber said. “He expects to go deep. He did tonight. It’s huge for us.”

MLB News and Rumors News Phillies
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
