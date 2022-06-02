Phillies lose Jean Segura for possibly three months

The Philadelphia Phillies had a major blow on Wednesday when it was announced that middle infielder Jean Segura of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic would be out 10 to 12 weeks with a broken finger. Segura, who played second base, reportedly broke his right ring finger in a bunt attempt in the Phillies’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The attempt came in the seventh inning off of Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers. Due to the fact Segura squared around to bunt and the fact his finger was in the strike zone, it was considered a foul ball, and Segura was replaced in the lineup by Bryson Stott of Las Vegas, Nevada. Stott moved over to shortstop and Johan Camargo of Panama came into the game at second base. The reason for the 12-week time period is because surgery is required.

2022 Statistics

Segura is batting .275 this season with six home runs and nine runs batted in. During 44 games, 179 plate appearances, and 167 at bats, Segura has scored 22 runs with four doubles, eight stolen bases, 10 walks, 68 total bases, and twice hit by a pitch. He has an on base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .407.

With the loss of Segura, the Phillies will be relying even more on right fielder Bryce Harper, who is batting .303 with 10 home runs and 32 runs batted in. Harper is the reigning National League MVP.

Two-Time All-Star

Segura is a two-time MLB All-Star. The first time came with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013 and the second time with the Seattle Mariners in 2018. While with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, he led the National League with 203 base hits.

Segura’s Replacement

Segura is expected to replaced at second base by Camargo. So far this season, he is batting .240 with three home runs and 11 runs batted in. The Phillies are at 22-29, and in third place in the National League East. The odds of them winning the World Series are +4000 according to betonline.ag.