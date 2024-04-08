MLB News and Rumors

Phillies trade reliever Connor Brogdon to the Dodgers

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded relief pitcher Connor Brogdon of Clovis, California to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday according to NBC Sports Los Angeles on Saturday. In return, the Phillies received left-handed minor league pitcher Benony Robles of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. Brogdon is joining his second Major League Baseball franchise as he spent the last five seasons with the Phillies.

Brogdon in 2023

In 27 games, Brogdon has a record of two wins and one loss with an earned run average of 4.03. During 29 innings pitched, he gave up 29 hits, 13 earned runs, five home runs, and 13 walks, to go along with 26 strikeouts, three holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.45.

Brogdon’s first win came in a 4-3 Phillies win over the Colorado Rockies on April 22. He gave up two hits and had two strikeouts in an inning and two thirds. Brogdon’s second win also came against the Rockies. This victory came at the challenging Coors Field in Denver, as Brogdon pitched two shutout innings without giving up a hit in a 7-4 Phillies win. Brogdon’s three holds came in a 1-0 Phillies win over the Seattle Mariners on April 27 in interleague play, on May 9 in an 8-4 Phillies win over the Toronto Blue Jays (also in interleague play) and on May 21 in a 2-1 Phillies win over the Chicago Cubs.

Brogdon’s Struggles in 2024

Brogdon has struggled mightily after his first three appearances of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. Brogdon has a record of zero wins and one loss, with an earned run average of 27.00. During two innings pitched, he has given up six earned runs, three hits, six walks, and two home runs, to go along with a WHIP of 4.50. In Brogdon’s last game with the Phillies, he got the loss, and gave up a grand slam home run to Reds left fielder Spencer Steer of Long Beach, California in a 6-3 Reds win in 10 innings.

 

 

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

