Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen records 2000th Major League hit

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen of Fort Meade, Florida collected his 2000th Major League hit of his career on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 2-1 Pirates win over the New York Mets.

Base hit from the leadoff spot

McCutchen had one hit in three at bats from the leadoff spot. His 2000th Major League hit came in the bottom of the first inning and was a single off of Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco. The single was a line drive to left field. McCutchen was unable to proceed to second base as the next three Pirates in the lineup were out.

Inside look at 2000 MLB hits

Of McCutchen’s 2000 Major League Baseball hits, 1257 hits have been singles, 399 hits have been doubles, 49 hits have been triples, and 295 hits have been home runs. A total of 1515 hits have been with the Pirates (2009 to 2017 and 2023), 123 hits with the San Francisco Giants (2018), 22 hits with the New York Yankees (2018), 218 hits with the Philadelphia Phillies (2019 to 2021), and 122 hits with the Milwaukee Brewers (2022).

Fifth Active Player with 2000 hits

McCutchen becomes the fifth Major League player with 2000 hits currently active. He follows Miguel Cabrera (3111 hits), Joey Votto (2093 hits), Nelson Cruz (2043 hits) and Elvis Andrus (2027 hits). McCutchen is the 294th player in Major League history with 2000 hits. The all-time hit leader is Pete Rose (4256 hits).

2023 MLB statistics

McCutchen is batting .265 with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in. During 57 games, 239 plat appearances and 196 at bats, he has scored 31 runs and had 52 hits, seven doubles, 23 runs batted in, seven stolen bases, 38 walks, 83 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .381, and a slugging percentage of .423.

Primarily a DH in 2023

McCutchen has spent most in his career as an outfielder. However, this season at the age of 36, he has spent most of the time as a designated hitter. With the National League allowing designated hitters, it allows teams to sign players exclusively for their offensive skills.

Leading the National League Central

One of baseball’s great stories is the fact that the Pirates are leading the National League Central at 34 wins and 30 losses. They are one game up on the Milwaukee Brewers.